Update: Arrest made in homicide at north Tulsa apartment complex

  • Updated
Update (7:45 a.m. Friday): Lucky Garris Calvert, 42, was arrested late Thursday in connection with the homicide.

He was booked into Tulsa County jail, where he remains held without bond on a first-degree murder complaint.

Calvert also is a resident of the Seminole Hills apartments, according to online jail records.

A neighbor discovered a body outside at the Seminole Hills apartments near Ute Street and Trenton Avenue early Thursday, and police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Officers found trauma sufficient to launch a homicide investigation, according to Officer Danny Bean. Specifics about the man’s wounds were not released.

Feloniz Blevins, a neighbor, said she heard three gunshots about 3 a.m. that she did not investigate.

“You grow up this way, you learn to stay away from doors and windows,” she said.

A few hours later, an officer was at her door to discourage her from exiting into a crime scene.

“I didn’t even know the man was dead out there; I never stepped out,” Blevins said.

She said it’s not the first time she has heard shots in the neighborhood.

“I’ve been here 11 years, so I’ve heard a bunch, but for me one’s too many,” Blevins said.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

