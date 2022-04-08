Update: Arrest made in homicide at north Tulsa apartment complex

Update (7:45 a.m. Friday): Lucky Garris Calvert, 42, was arrested late Thursday in connection with the homicide.
He was booked into Tulsa County jail, where he remains held without bond on a first-degree murder complaint.
Calvert also is a resident of the Seminole Hills apartments, according to online jail records.
A neighbor discovered a body outside at the Seminole Hills apartments near Ute Street and Trenton Avenue early Thursday, and police are investigating the death as a homicide.
Officers found trauma sufficient to launch a homicide investigation, according to Officer Danny Bean. Specifics about the man’s wounds were not released.
Feloniz Blevins, a neighbor, said she heard three gunshots about 3 a.m. that she did not investigate.
“You grow up this way, you learn to stay away from doors and windows,” she said.
A few hours later, an officer was at her door to discourage her from exiting into a crime scene.
“I didn’t even know the man was dead out there; I never stepped out,” Blevins said.
She said it’s not the first time she has heard shots in the neighborhood.
“I’ve been here 11 years, so I’ve heard a bunch, but for me one’s too many,” Blevins said.