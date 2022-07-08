Update: Arrest made in fatal shooting at QuikTrip on 61st near Garnett

A tribal citizen is in custody after a woman was found dead in Thursday night at a convenience store parking lot in east Tulsa.
Officers responded around 10:40 p.m. to a shooting in the parking lot at the QuikTrip on 61st Street near U.S. 169 and found Estrella Mendoza dead.
After investigators developed a suspect using security footage, a woman named Alexis Flanner was taken into custody on an FBI hold, according to Tulsa Police Officer Andre Baul. As a tribal member, she will face a federal trial in connection with the fatal shooting, he said.