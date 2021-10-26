Update: Arrest made after Tulsa police officer shot near 61st and Peoria

The injured officer was then taken to a hospital, and other officers set up a perimeter and began to search for the assailant.

Police dogs, a helicopter and several dozen officers searched in the area between 61st and 66th streets from Peoria to Riverside Drive.

While the search was conducted, Meulenberg had asked people in the area to be mindful that the shooter might be armed and should be considered dangerous.

Just before 8 p.m., officers gained access to a locked area of an apartment complex, where they found Thomas hiding in the laundry room. He was taken into custody without incident.

Thomas was booked into the Tulsa County jail on a complaint of aggravated assault and battery on a police officer, according to the Facebook post.

The injured officer was treated and has been released, Meulenberg said.

Two Tulsa police officers were last shot in the line of duty less than a year and half ago.

Officer Aurash Zarkeshan and the late Sgt. Craig Johnson were attempting to apprehend an unruly driver during a traffic stop in east Tulsa on June 29, 2020, when he shot them both multiple times. Johnson died the next day, and Zarkeshan recovered from critical injuries.