Update: Arrest made after Tulsa police officer shot near 61st and Peoria

A Tulsa police officer was shot in the arm Monday afternoon during an altercation over a gun at a convenience store at 61st Street and Peoria Avenue, police said. The alleged shooter was taken into custody Monday night after a manhunt that lasted several hours.
The officer was investigating the finding of a firearm in the restroom at the R&R Food Store, on the southwest corner of the intersection, about 4:30 p.m., police said in a Facebook post. The officer approached Rashad Thomas, 19, who the officer believed had something to do with the gun. Jail records list Thomas' first name as Rashed.
Video surveillance showed Thomas putting a gun in his waistband before the officer approached him, according to the Facebook post.
When the officer approached Thomas, Thomas pulled out his gun, and he and the officer began fighting over the weapon. The gun then went off, hitting the officer in the wrist, Capt. Richard Meulenberg said.
Thomas was not injured, according to the Facebook post.
Meulenberg said two other “suspects” were at the scene, but police had released no additional information about them by Monday night.
After getting shot, the officer, with the assistance of another officer, handcuffed Thomas. While the other officer went to his car to get medical supplies for the injured officer, Thomas began running south, Meulenberg said.
The injured officer was then taken to a hospital, and other officers set up a perimeter and began to search for the assailant.
Police dogs, a helicopter and several dozen officers searched in the area between 61st and 66th streets from Peoria to Riverside Drive.
While the search was conducted, Meulenberg had asked people in the area to be mindful that the shooter might be armed and should be considered dangerous.
Just before 8 p.m., officers gained access to a locked area of an apartment complex, where they found Thomas hiding in the laundry room. He was taken into custody without incident.
Thomas was booked into the Tulsa County jail on a complaint of aggravated assault and battery on a police officer, according to the Facebook post.
The injured officer was treated and has been released, Meulenberg said.
Two Tulsa police officers were last shot in the line of duty less than a year and half ago.
Officer Aurash Zarkeshan and the late Sgt. Craig Johnson were attempting to apprehend an unruly driver during a traffic stop in east Tulsa on June 29, 2020, when he shot them both multiple times. Johnson died the next day, and Zarkeshan recovered from critical injuries.
Close calls have been recorded since. In July, a few officers came under fire from an unidentified source while attempting to locate a shooting scene near Seminole Hills apartments in north Tulsa. A patrol car was struck, and one officer was hit with debris, but no one was injured.
Chief Wendell Franklin decried the rise of assaults against police officers in September 2020, about two years after Sgt. Michael Parsons was shot in the leg during a traffic stop in a QuikTrip parking lot as officers attempted to remove a man from a vehicle.
