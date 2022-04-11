Update: Amber Alert canceled; three children found safely after abducted from Muscogee Nation child care facility in Sapulpa

Update 9:54 p.m.: The three children have been found safely, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

An Amber Alert has been issued for three children after they were abducted from a Muscogee Nation child care facility in Sapulpa, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Officers were called to the child care facility in Sapulpa about 5 p.m. to investigate a child assault call, according to the OHP Amber Alert. During the investigation, Librado Ramos, 39, arrived at the scene and fled with Zoey Ramos, 1, Chloe Bearden, 6, and Connor Johnston, 8.

Troopers said in a news release that the man attempted to hit officers with his vehicle as he fled. He is wanted for eluding, violation of a protection order, abduction, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment, troopers said.

One of the children has an active protection order against Ramos, troopers said.

He was driving a red 2014 Dodge Journey with Oklahoma license plate LFA632, according to the Amber Alert.

Ramos is a 170-pound, 5-foot-11-inch man with brown eyes and brown hair. He was wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone who sees him or the children is asked to call 911 immediately.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.