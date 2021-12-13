Update: Amber Alert canceled after boy abducted in stolen car is found safe

Update: Tulsa police said the missing boy has been found and is safe.

An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-month-old boy who was abducted in a stolen car at a Tulsa Family Dollar store Monday evening.

A woman's silver 2014 Ford Fiesta was stolen out of a Family Dollar parking lot at 2415 N. Harvard Ave. about 6:50 p.m., police said. The woman's son, Emari Redricks, was in the car when it was stolen.

The woman parked her vehicle at the store and got out, leaving her son in the running car, police said. After she went in, a black SUV parked beside her car, then pulled out and on to the other side of the car.

A person got out of the SUV and into the woman's Fiesta and drove away with the black SUV following, police said.

Police said the child was wearing a purple and blue onesie with white tennis shoes.

The woman's Fiesta has a BLM sticker on the right side and a Nelson Car Country sticker on the left side. The license tag is LFE564.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call 911.

"If you see this child or a car like this with the child inside or in an unusual place … like running and unoccupied, wrecked out, parked in your neighborhood and you've not seen it there before, call 911," police said in a news release.