Update: Rogers County Emergency Management officials report Kaiden was found safe.

State and local authorities are searching for 12-year-old Kaiden Upshaw after he was abducted Tuesday afternoon.

Kaiden was taken from his grandparents' house in Claremore by his non-custodial mother, 31-year-old Clara Randall, and her husband, 35-year-old Richard Randall, according to an Amber Alert from Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The boy was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, jeans and red shoes. He is described as 4-foot-5 with red hair.

The suspect vehicle is a gray 2018 Ford Escape with the license plate number KOT244, the alert states.

OHP encourages anyone with information to call 911.

Video: Defining Amber Alert