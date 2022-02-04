Update: 12-year-old dies after hit-and-run while he was sledding, Broken Arrow police say

Update (8:30 a.m. Friday): Broken Arrow Police say the child struck by the hit-and-run driver died. The child has not been identified.
Anyone with information about the suspect pickup in the hit and run is asked to call 918-451-8200, Ext. 8795, or email mlong@brokenarrowok.gov and reference case#22-0788. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-9222.
Two 12-year-old boys were hit by vehicles less than an hour apart while sledding in Broken Arrow, Broken Arrow police said in a press release and a Facebook post.
One of the boys sustained "life-threatening injuries," and police are searching for the driver of the vehicle that hit him and drove away.
Officers responded to the first incident about 5:20 p.m. in the 300 block of East Albany Street across from Bass Pro Shops. The boy was sledding on the north side of the road when he entered the street and was hit by a westbound pickup, police said.
The vehicle did not stop and continued west on Albany. Video and witness statements indicate that the pickup was a "3/4-ton or one-ton newer-model white pickup with dark windows and extended mirrors," police said.
The boy was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital with "life-threatening injuries," police said.
The second accident occurred about 45 minutes later, just before 6 p.m., in the 2700 block of West Pensacola Street.
As in the first accident, a 12-year-old boy sledded into the street and was struck by a passing vehicle, police said. That boy was dragged an unknown distance before the vehicle was able to stop, police said.
The driver in that accident did stay at the scene, a Broken Arrow Police Department spokesperson confirmed.
That boy was later taken by private vehicle to a hospital with "apparent minor injuries," police said.