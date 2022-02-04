Update: 12-year-old dies after hit-and-run while he was sledding, Broken Arrow police say

Update (8:30 a.m. Friday): Broken Arrow Police say the child struck by the hit-and-run driver died. The child has not been identified.

Anyone with information about the suspect pickup in the hit and run is asked to call 918-451-8200, Ext. 8795, or email mlong@brokenarrowok.gov and reference case#22-0788. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-9222.

Two 12-year-old boys were hit by vehicles less than an hour apart while sledding in Broken Arrow, Broken Arrow police said in a press release and a Facebook post.

One of the boys sustained "life-threatening injuries," and police are searching for the driver of the vehicle that hit him and drove away.

Officers responded to the first incident about 5:20 p.m. in the 300 block of East Albany Street across from Bass Pro Shops. The boy was sledding on the north side of the road when he entered the street and was hit by a westbound pickup, police said.