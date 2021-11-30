Universal Aryan Brotherhood member pleads guilty in racketeering, kidnapping conspiracy

A member of the Universal Aryan Brotherhood pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday for his role in a racketeering enterprise, acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said Tuesday.
Charles M. McCully, 44, a member of the self-proclaimed “whites only” Oklahoma prison-based gang, pleaded guilty in the federal Northern District of Oklahoma to conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise and to kidnapping, according to a news release.
The plea agreement, if accepted by a judge, stipulates McCully will serve between 151 and 188 months in prison, according to the news release. He will be sentenced April 6, 2022.
“Charles McCully helped to further the Universal Aryan Brotherhood’s lucrative and deadly criminal organization,” Johnson said. “Today, he has been brought to account for his crimes.”
McCully stated in his plea agreement he has been a member of the gang since 2005 and admitted that members commit various crimes such as murder, kidnapping, witness intimidation, home invasions, and drug dealing.
He reportedly also admitted he knew and agreed that at least two gang members would commit racketeering crimes for the benefit of and in the name of the gang.
On October 26, 2014, McCully admitted, he and others kidnapped two people and held them against their will because on the belief the victims told law enforcement about a gang stash house, according to the news release.
While they held the victims, McCully and the others threatened them and used tarps, shovels, blow torches and other items in an attempt to scare and intimidate them.
McCully was indicted on Dec. 7, 2018, with 17 other Universal Aryan Brotherhood members and associates, which alleged the gang was a racketeering enterprise that committed murder, kidnapping, trafficking of methamphetamine and firearms, money laundering, assault, and robbery throughout the State of Oklahoma.
The indictment alleged that nine individuals were killed as part of the gang's racketeering operations, often upon the orders of the Main Council, the highest governing body of the UAB.
The Universal Aryan Brotherhood was established in 1993 within the Oklahoma Department of Corrections and modeled itself after the principles and ideology of the Aryan Brotherhood, a California-based prison gang that formed in the 1960s.