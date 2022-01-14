Universal Aryan Brotherhood member already convicted of state homicide-related charges now pleads guilty to federal racketeering conspiracy

A Universal Aryan Brotherhood member who is already serving 30 years in state prison for a 2017 kidnapping and robbery that led to the shooting death of a Missouri man pleaded guilty Friday to racketeering conspiracy charges in connection with that same homicide, U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said in a news release.

Dillon Rose, 30, was sentenced to 30 years in Tulsa County District Court in 2018 on charges of kidnapping and robbery after Jason Harris, 38, was found shot to death in the front passenger seat of a vehicle on the shoulder of U.S. 169.

Rose and Dustin Thomas Baker, 34, were both charged with murder in Harris' death, but Rose's murder charge was dismissed, according to court records. Baker was convicted of murder and is serving a life sentence in state prison.

According to the news release about Rose's federal plea, Rose reportedly admitted to murdering Harris as part of the racketeering conspiracy and in his role with the Universal Aryan Brotherhood, a “whites only” prison-based gang operating in Oklahoma state prisons.