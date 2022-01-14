Universal Aryan Brotherhood member already convicted of state homicide-related charges now pleads guilty to federal racketeering conspiracy

A Universal Aryan Brotherhood member who is already serving 30 years in state prison for a 2017 kidnapping and robbery that led to the shooting death of a Missouri man pleaded guilty Friday to racketeering conspiracy charges in connection with that same homicide, U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said in a news release.
Dillon Rose, 30, was sentenced to 30 years in Tulsa County District Court in 2018 on charges of kidnapping and robbery after Jason Harris, 38, was found shot to death in the front passenger seat of a vehicle on the shoulder of U.S. 169.
Rose and Dustin Thomas Baker, 34, were both charged with murder in Harris' death, but Rose's murder charge was dismissed, according to court records. Baker was convicted of murder and is serving a life sentence in state prison.
According to the news release about Rose's federal plea, Rose reportedly admitted to murdering Harris as part of the racketeering conspiracy and in his role with the Universal Aryan Brotherhood, a “whites only” prison-based gang operating in Oklahoma state prisons.
“Dylan Rose took an active role in the Universal Aryan Brotherhood. As part of his nefarious crimes, he kidnapped and murdered a man,” Johnson in the news release. “I want to thank Assistant U.S. Attorney Dennis Fries and special agents with Homeland Security Investigations and IRS-Criminal Investigation who have sought justice for Oklahomans victimized by this deadly criminal organization.”
Rose admitted to being involved directly, or as a co-conspirator, in two or more racketeering crimes that include murder and kidnapping, according to the news release.
Specifically, the release states, on Oct. 4, 2017, "Rose along with Dustin Baker kidnapped, robbed and killed Jason Harris."
Rose also admitted in his plea agreement that he knew that at least two other UAB members would commit racketeering crimes. He understood the objectives of the racketeering conspiracy and took part in it, he acknowledged.
Rose was indicted on Dec. 7, 2018, with 17 other UAB members and associates.
The indictment alleged the Universal Aryan Brotherhood to be a racketeering enterprise that committed acts of murder, kidnapping, the trafficking of methamphetamine and firearms, money laundering, assault and robbery throughout the state.
The indictment alleged that nine people were murdered as part of the UAB’s racketeering operations, the news release states.
Rose's plea agreement calls for him to serve 22 years in prison to run concurrently with the state sentence he is currently serving, but a U.S. district judge will determine Rose’s sentence on May 3.