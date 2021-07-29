Uncle of kids who died in hot truck pleads to misdemeanor drug charge

The brother of a man whose kids died after being trapped in a hot truck last summer pleaded guilty Thursday to a misdemeanor drug possession charge in Tulsa federal court.

Michael Scott Dennis, 50, admitted to possessing cocaine during portions of June 2020 as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors that calls for no prison time and 18 months of probation.

Michael Dennis was initially named March 4 in a 16-count indictment along with his brother, Dustin Lee Dennis, the latter of whom was arrested earlier on charges linked to the death of his children.

Michael Dennis was charged along with his brother in the March indictment with 12 felony counts of using a cell phone to commit a drug-related felony.

The charges related to text messages allegedly exchanged between the two Dennis brothers regarding obtaining cocaine for the pair, along with plans to play video games together the evening before the children died.

A second superseding indictment filed May 3 in Tulsa federal court charged Michael Dennis with three more related counts.

Prosecutors on Monday filed the misdemeanor drug charge against Michael Dennis, usually a sign a plea is in the works.