Uncle of kids who died in hot truck pleads to misdemeanor drug charge

The brother of a man whose kids died after being trapped in a hot truck last summer pleaded guilty Thursday to a misdemeanor drug possession charge in Tulsa federal court.
Michael Scott Dennis, 50, admitted to possessing cocaine during portions of June 2020 as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors that calls for no prison time and 18 months of probation.
Michael Dennis was initially named March 4 in a 16-count indictment along with his brother, Dustin Lee Dennis, the latter of whom was arrested earlier on charges linked to the death of his children.
Michael Dennis was charged along with his brother in the March indictment with 12 felony counts of using a cell phone to commit a drug-related felony.
The charges related to text messages allegedly exchanged between the two Dennis brothers regarding obtaining cocaine for the pair, along with plans to play video games together the evening before the children died.
A second superseding indictment filed May 3 in Tulsa federal court charged Michael Dennis with three more related counts.
Prosecutors on Monday filed the misdemeanor drug charge against Michael Dennis, usually a sign a plea is in the works.
The plea deal is still subject to approval by a judge.
Dustin Dennis, 32, pleaded guilty earlier this month to two counts of child neglect in a plea deal that calls for him to serve three to six years in prison.
Dustin Dennis was initially arrested by Tulsa police on two counts of second-degree murder after his children Tegan, 4, and Ryan, 3, died June 13, 2020, after getting into their father’s pickup while unsupervised just after noon that day in the 1700 block of East 61st Street.
Dustin Dennis told police he found his children in his locked pickup after having been passed out for about four to five hours in his home and waking up to find them gone.
Dustin Dennis’ state charges were dismissed after it was learned that one of the children was a member of the Cherokee Nation and the other was eligible to become a member, qualifying the case for federal prosecution due to the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision.
Michael Dennis is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 10.