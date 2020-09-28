Uber driver accused of killing passenger returns to jail; bond payment not lawful, judge rules

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Tulsa Uber driver who is accused of killing a passenger in June was returned to jail Monday after a judge determined the bond payment posted Friday was not lawful.

Omar Emran Ba-Abbad, a dual citizen of the United States and Saudi Arabia, was arrested in late June after prosecutors allege that he ran over his 44-year-old passenger, Jeremy Shadrick, following an altercation, killing him.

On Friday, a private investigator for the defense posted bond for Ba-Abbad, set at $500,000. District Judge Clifford Smith on Monday said that payment, made with money from a foreign government, was unlawful.

Ba-Abbad’s defense attorney, Thomas Adler, had sought to reduce the bond amount, but prosecutors had argued against reduction, arguing he would flee the country. The 32-year-old has a parent in Saudi Arabia, and Assistant District Attorney Mark Collier said the government of the country attempted to post his bond Sept. 22 while he was held without bond pending a hearing.