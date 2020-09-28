Uber driver accused of killing passenger returns to jail; bond payment not lawful, judge rules

A Tulsa Uber driver who is accused of killing a passenger in June was returned to jail Monday after a judge determined the bond payment posted Friday was not lawful.
Omar Emran Ba-Abbad, a dual citizen of the United States and Saudi Arabia, was arrested in late June after prosecutors allege that he ran over his 44-year-old passenger, Jeremy Shadrick, following an altercation, killing him.
On Friday, a private investigator for the defense posted bond for Ba-Abbad, set at $500,000. District Judge Clifford Smith on Monday said that payment, made with money from a foreign government, was unlawful.
Ba-Abbad’s defense attorney, Thomas Adler, had sought to reduce the bond amount, but prosecutors had argued against reduction, arguing he would flee the country. The 32-year-old has a parent in Saudi Arabia, and Assistant District Attorney Mark Collier said the government of the country attempted to post his bond Sept. 22 while he was held without bond pending a hearing.
Prosecutors on Thursday filed a motion to revoke Ba-Abbad's bond, saying the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia regularly posts high-dollar bonds for its criminally-charged citizens, effectuating their return to that country before refusing to extradite them to stand trial. Some Saudi defendants charged in similar cases have removed their court-ordered GPS monitor before fleeing the U.S.
Adler has argued that the state’s rationale behind asking that Ba-Abbad remain jailed is racist, and he said reports that other Saudi Arabian citizens have fled the United States do not mean Ba-Abbad will attempt to do so.
Judge Smith characterized the payment Friday as unlawful, saying it "does not pass the smell test of what the Legislature intended."
Police allege that Ba-Abbad ran over Shadrick with his car after Shadrick got out following a physical attack in the car near 71st Street and Sheridan Road before 1:40 a.m. June 26.
Adler said preliminary hearing testimony established that Shadrick assaulted Ba-Abbad while intoxicated and forcibly took Ba-Abbad’s cellphone during the fight, but police have said Shadrick’s back was turned when he was struck from behind, the Tulsa World has reported.
Shadrick, a husband, father of two and former University of Tennessee football player, was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
This story will be updated.
