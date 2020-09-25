Uber driver accused of killing passenger released on bond

A Tulsa Uber driver who is accused of killing a passenger in June was released from jail Friday, just days before a hearing to determine whether his bond should be revoked.
Omar Emran Ba-Abbad, a dual citizen of the United States and Saudi Arabia, was arrested in late June after prosecutors allege that he ran over his 44-year-old passenger, Jeremy Shadrick, following an altercation, killing him.
Ba-Abbad's defense attorney, Thomas Adler, had sought to reduce his client's $500,000 bond, but prosecutors worried that he would flee the country. The 32-year-old has a parent in Saudi Arabia, and Assistant District Attorney Mark Collier said the government of the country attempted to post his bond Tuesday while he was held without bond pending a hearing.
At that hearing Wednesday, Seibert reinstated Ba-Abbad's initial bond on the condition that he wear an ankle monitor if released.
Prosecutors filed a motion to revoke his bond Thursday, saying the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia regularly posts high-dollar bonds for its criminally-charged citizens, effectuating their return to that country before refusing to extradite them to stand trial. Some Saudi defendants charged in similar cases have removed their court-ordered GPS monitor before fleeing the U.S.
Adler has argued that the state’s rationale behind asking that Ba-Abbad remain jailed is racist, and he said reports that other Saudi Arabian citizens have fled the United States do not mean Ba-Abbad will attempt to do so.
A bond reduction hearing was scheduled Friday for Monday morning, but Ba-Abbad was released on bond from the Tulsa County jail on Friday afternoon. It was unclear who or what entity posted his bond.
Police allege that Ba-Abbad ran over Shadrick with his car after Shadrick got out following a physical attack in the car near 71st Street and Sheridan Road before 1:40 a.m. June 26.
Adler said preliminary hearing testimony established that Shadrick assaulted Ba-Abbad while intoxicated and forcibly took Ba-Abbad’s cellphone during the fight, but police have said Shadrick’s back was turned when he was struck from behind, the Tulsa World has reported.
Shadrick, a husband, father of two and former University of Tennessee football player, was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
Kelsy Schlotthauer
918-581-8455
kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com
Twitter: @K_Schlott
