U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments in Indian Child Welfare Act case

The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday in a case that could decide the fate of the Indian Child Welfare Act, a 40-plus year-old federal law that governs adoptions, child custody and foster care issues involving tribal citizens.
At issue is whether ICWA is a race-based system that imposes unconstitutional burdens on states and violates equal protection guarantees.
Three states and seven individuals are represented in four lawsuits rolled into one for briefing purposes before the court.
Attorneys for the parents challenging the federal law claim in part that ICWA creates an illegal race-based federal child-custody system that states are required to implement for all Native American children who appear before their courts in child-custody proceedings.
The parents claim that the law, which was passed by Congress in 1978 and favors tribal adoptive families over non-Indian adoptive families in state court adoption proceedings, is discriminatory on the basis of race.
People are also reading…
Attorneys for the U.S. Department of the Interior, who are defending the law, said it is a valid example of Congress' plenary — or absolute — power over Indian affairs.
An attorney representing four tribes participating in the lawsuit described ICWA as the “gold standard” when it comes to defending the best interests of the children.
All nine justices quizzed attorneys involved in the lawsuit — some extensively — during the three-plus hours of oral argument, with several posing hypothetical questions regarding how a ruling could affect other matters of federal tribal law.
Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch said that if the court adopted the state of Texas’ stance limiting Congress’ plenary power over tribes, it would take a “huge bite” out of federal law governing the federal government’s relationship with tribal members even when they live outside a reservation.
“We’d be busy for the next many years striking things down,” Gorsuch said, citing as an example Congress’ ability to provide health care to Indians who live outside a reservation.
An attorney for the state of Texas disputed that assertion.
“We are not requesting this court shrink its plenary powers recognized one bit,” said Judd Stone II, Texas solicitor general. “Everything that has been upheld previously on the same basis has been upheld previously.”
Moments earlier, Gorsuch had gone through a short list of laws passed by Congress involving tribes and asked Stone whether child adoptions should not be considered under the Indian Commerce Clause when considering Congress’ power over tribes.
“No, child adoptions are not commerce,” Stone replied. “They simply are not.”
“And a provision of health care is?” Gorsuch asked.
“Yes, your honor,” Stone said.
Justice Brett Kavanaugh said the case presents two difficult issues as it relates to equal protection under the law.
“We have to find the line between two fundamental and critical constitutional values,” Kavanaugh said. “So on the one hand — great respect for tribal self-government, the success of Indian tribes with Indian peoples with recognition of the history of oppression and discrimination against tribes and peoples.”
“On the other hand — the fundamental principle we don’t treat people differently on account of their race, ethnicity or ancestry.”
“So those are the two principles on equal protection that I think focus the inquiry,” Kavanaugh asked. “How do we draw the line?
Matthew McGill, an attorney representing the parents, argued that Congress’ plenary power applies only to tribes within their area of “sovereign interests. … It’s not a power to regulate Indians everywhere.”
Ian Heath Gershengorn, counsel for the tribes, said Congress passed ICWA following four years of hearings on the matter, not just because it was important to the tribes.
“Congress found that ICWA was in the best interests of the children,” Gershengorn said. “And the reason ICWA has become the gold standard was because Congress made the judgment and recognized that separating children from their families and communities too soon caused harm.”
After the hearing, the Cherokee Nation and four other tribes outside Oklahoma directly involved in the case issued a joint statement:
“In arguments today, we heard clearly how ICWA adheres to the U.S. Constitution and congressional authority and how this critical law has kept generations of Native children connected to their tribes, culture, and heritage,” the statement read.
In addition to the Cherokee Nation, the Navajo Nation, the Wisconsin-based Oneida Nation, the Washington-based Quinault Indian Nation and the California-based Morongo Band of Mission Indians are participants in the appeal.
The statement continues: “Child welfare advocates, constitutional scholars, bipartisan elected leaders, and tribes from across the country strongly support ICWA because it is the gold standard of child welfare law and protects the safety and health of children.
“The justices are now faced with a stark choice: on siding with the U.S. constitution and centuries of precedent, or with a political campaign that would reduce tribal sovereignty and create instability throughout the U.S., in areas ranging from criminal justice to child welfare.
“We believe the Supreme Court will rule on the side of families and of history. To do otherwise would be a devastating blow to not only Native children and the rights of tribes, but to principles in place dating back to the United States’ founding. We look forward to seeing ICWA once again upheld.”
The court is expected to issue a ruling before it adjourns in late June.
Featured video: Dusten Brown, biological father of Baby Veronica, has emotional press conference
Cherokee Nation's Baby Veronica case
Overview: The fight for Baby Veronica went all the way to the Supreme Court. Dusten Brown was engaged to Christy Maldonado when she became pregnant in 2009. She broke off the wedding plans before arranging a private adoption with Matt and Melanie Capobianco, who took Veronica to South Carolina just three days after she was born. Four months later, as he was getting ready to deploy to Iraq, Brown signed papers that he thought would give full custody to Maldonado. When he realized that Veronica had already been taken out of state, he sought an attorney's advice the next day and began seeking custody. It was "the worst mistake of my life" to sign the papers without understanding the consequences, Brown has said. In a letter dated Aug. 21, 2009, an adoption attorney spelled his name Dustin Brown, instead of Dusten Brown, while asking the Cherokee Nation if he was a member and if the tribe would object to the adoption. The Indian Child Welfare Act discourages the placement of Indian children outside of their tribes. And the Cherokee Nation considers the Baby Veronica case a test of tribal sovereignty. After a South Carolina court gave him custody, Brown brought Veronica to Nowata, an hour north of Tulsa, in December 2011. The adoptive couple, who had raised Veronica from birth, argue that Brown recognized South Carolina's jurisdiction when he came there to sue for custody. But Brown turns the argument around: South Carolina sent Veronica here, and it's not right to deny Oklahoma jurisdiction just because South Carolina now regrets that decision. This is the home to all of the Tulsa World's coverage of the custody battle for Baby Veronica.
No settlement was paid, officials said.
It probably wouldn't have made a difference in Baby Veronica's case, but a recent change in Cherokee Nation tribal law might prevent future custody battles, officials said Tuesday.
It's "inappropriate, unreasonable and unconscionable" for Baby Veronica's adopted parents to seek more than $1 million in legal fees, the Cherokee Nation said this week in court documents.
Trying to collect legal fees from the Cherokee Nation in the Baby Veronica case, adoption attorneys are sending a message to other tribes, too, an official said Wednesday.
“It seems to be a warning to fathers and to tribes,” said Chrissi Nimmo, an assistant attorney general for the Cherokees. “ ‘Don’t fight for your children, or we will ruin you financially.’ ”
Biological father dropping litigation
Dusten Brown announced Thursday that he will drop all litigation in the "Baby Veronica" case. JOHN CLANTON / Tulsa World
"I cannot bear to continue it any longer. I love her too much to continue to have her in the spotlight," Brown said.
From The Post and Courier: Capobiancos ask for privacy as they return home
Speaking publicly for the first time since losing custody of his biological daughter, Dusten Brown will hold a news conference Thursday morning to discuss the future of the legal battle.
Extradition warrant dropped, but Dusten Brown could still face legal issues in South Carolina
Dusten Brown (right), in a battle with an adoptive family over Baby Veronica, walks with attorney Rob Nigh into the Kerr office courthouse, on…
Dusten Brown could still face legal issues in South Carolina, however.
South Carolina's governor withdraws extradition request a day before Brown faced a hearing in Oklahoma.
Baby Veronica handover prompted 'a lot of crying'
Melanie (left) and Matt (right) Capobianco walk to a hearing in the Baby Veronica custody case in Tulsa on Tuesday, September 17, 2013. MATT B…
Accusing them of "willful disobedience and complete disregard" for the law, Veronica's adoptive parents are seeking compensation from Dusten Brown and the Cherokee Nation, according to court documents obtained by the Tulsa World.
Taxpayers in Charleston County have spent $14,000 for authorities to fly twice to Oklahoma and help the adoptive parents of 4-year-old Veronica get custody of the girl.
They told her to pick a few toys to take with her, but Veronica refused.
Critics of Baby Veronica case outcome stage rally in Tulsa
Cindy Chaney of Hensley, Ark., holds an inverted America flag during a protest at the Kerr building in Tulsa of the decision to grant custody …
Critics of Baby Veronica case outcome stage rally in Tulsa
Kyah Vann, 3, of Tahlequah sits on a blanket during a protest at the Kerr building in Tulsa of the decision to grant custody of Baby Veronica …
Critics of Baby Veronica case outcome stage rally in Tulsa
JoKay Dowell of Tahlequah speaks a protest of the decision to grant custody of Baby Veronica to her adoptive family in South Carolina. More th…
Critics of Baby Veronica case outcome stage rally in Tulsa
Carry Tripp of Collinsville and Debora Steffens of Claremore hold signs during a protest the Baby Veronica case. In the foreground is an eagle…
Vowing to fight on for adoption reform and tribal sovereignty, protesters gathered Friday in downtown Tulsa "to grieve" for Baby Veronica, who's on her way back to South Carolina.
Veronica supporters vow to fight on for reforms
Carry Tripp of Collinsville and Debora Steffens of Claremore hold signs during a Friday protest at the Kerr building in Tulsa of the decision …
Three days after giving his biological daughter back to her adoptive parents, Dusten Brown and his wife addressed a message directly to Veronica: "We will see you again."
Charleston Post and Courier: Charleston County has spent more than
$
14,000 on authorities
’ trips to Oklahoma
Chief Inspector C.W. Brokaw of the Charleston County Sheriff's Office released an accounting Friday outlining the lodging, air fare and other costs for three deputies sent to Oklahoma on Monday.
A statement marks his first public comment since he lost a custody decision Monday.
Gov. Fallin seeks halt to Baby Veronica's father's extradition to South Carolina
Capobianco Family Photo (Taken 9/24/13 - Location unknown) Nearly 21 months ago, we vowed to do everything legally possible to reunite our fam…
It
’s not clear how much money the court could demand from the biological father and his tribe, who fought to keep the girl in Oklahoma.
From Post and Courier: Vigil grows outside Capobiancos
’ James Island home as day, time of Veronica’s return remains uncertain
With Baby Veronica heading to South Carolina, Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin was looking for ways to avoid extraditing the girl's biological father, her office said Tuesday.
From Post and Courier: Vigil grows outside Capobiancos
’ James Island home as day, time of Veronica’s return remains uncertain
Dusten Brown told his daughter Monday night that he loved her and would see her again.
See the Oklahoma Supreme Court
’s decision issued Monday.
See a timeline and previous stories about the
custody battle.
View a timeline of the events of the Baby Veronica case.
From The Post and Courier: Sheriff: Capobiancos, Veronica have left Oklahoma, criminal charge against Brown stands for now
Dusten Brown told his daughter Monday night that he loved her and would see her again.
He faces an extradition hearing Oct. 3, when he could be sent to South Carolina to face up to five years in prison for "defying" court orders to hand over the girl.
Custody transferred
Matt and Melanie Capobianco, in a battle for Baby Veronica, walk into the Kerr office facility, on Monday, Sept. 23, 2013. CORY YOUNG/Tulsa World
The Oklahoma Supreme Court lifted an order today that kept the 4-year-old girl with her biological father during the appeals process.
Continuing coverage: Read the Supreme Court decision.
Continuing coverage: Read more on the Baby Veronica custody battle here.
After five days of mediation in downtown Tulsa, negotiations apparently ended Friday with no final agreement between Baby Veronica's two sets of parents.
Negotiations continued into the early evening Thursday as Baby Veronica's two sets of parents remained in mediation past the courthouse's normal closing time.
The biological father and the adoptive parents could return Monday morning after nearly 30 hours of negotiating this week.
Continuing coverage: Read more on the Baby Veronica custody battle here.
Baby Veronica case: Five days of mediation yield no agreement
Baby Veronica poses for a portrait on the stairs at the Cherokee Nation's Jack Brown House last month. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Earlier this week, a row of reporters waited several hours for a glimpse of Baby Veronica's two sets of parents, and cameras followed them across the parking lot.
Meeting for a second-straight day, Baby Veronica's competing sets of parents spent several hours at a downtown Tulsa courthouse Tuesday.
The public is not allowed past the elevators and all court records are sealed, making it impossible to know what the meetings are about.
Continuing coverage: Read more on the Baby Veronica custody battle here.
In the longest hearing yet since the custody battle moved to Oklahoma, Baby Veronica's two sets of parents faced off in a Tulsa courthouse for more than six hours Monday.
See comprehensive coverage of the Baby Veronica custody case
Veronica parents in court
Dusten Brown (left), biological father of Baby Veronica, walks from an elevator with his attorneys Clark Brewster (right) and Rob Nigh (center…
Veronica parents in court
Dusten Brown (from left), biological father of Baby Veronica, walks out of the Robert S. Kerr building with wife Robin Brown, following a morn…
Veronica parents in court
Dusten Brown (from left), biological father of Baby Veronica, walks into the Robert S. Kerr/J. Howard Edmondson building with his wife Robin B…
The hearing started 9 a.m. Monday and went three hours, before breaking for lunch and resuming at 1:30 p.m. It ended about 5 p.m.
Court: Veronica to stay put
Baby Veronica,3, in her bedroom at the Cherokee Nation's Jack Brown House Aug. 6, 2013. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
U.N. official addresses Baby Veronica case
Baby Veronica,3, plays in the backyard of the Cherokee Nation's Jack Brown House Aug. 6, 2013. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Baby Veronica case: Dusten Brown files second appeal with state supreme court
Veronica, 3, poses for a portrait on the stairs at the Cherokee Nation's Jack Brown House last month. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
State court delays order to return Veronica
Dusten Brown (right), biological father of Baby Veronica, chats with his wife (left) in the father's custody battle with a South Carolina coup…
Biological father of Baby Veronica files appeal with Oklahoma Supreme Court
Robin and Dusten Brown leave the Nowata County Courthouse on Friday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Cherokees hold rally for Baby Veronica in Tahlequah
Dusten Brown (right) and Cherokee Principal Chief Bill John Baker hug after Brown addressed a crowd of supporters at a rally in Tahlequah on M…
Cherokees hold rally for Baby Veronica in Tahlequah
Dusten Brown and his wife, Robin Brown, stand surrounded by people in a traditional friendship dance during Monday's rally at the Cherokee Tra…
Baby Veronica case: Court hearings end, mediation agreement filed
Baby Veronica's biological father, Dusten Brown (left) enters Cherokee County District Court on Friday morning with his wife, Robin Brown(righ…
Baby Veronica case: Court hearings end, mediation agreement filed
Veronica, 3, walks through her bedroom at the Cherokee Nation's Jack Brown House on Aug. 6. MIKE SIMONS / Tulsa World
Baby Veronica case: Court hearings end, mediation agreement filed
Dusten Brown acknowledges supporters as he leaves the Cherokee Nation District Court with his wife Robin on Friday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Baby Veronica case: Court hearings end, mediation agreement filed
Dusten Brown (right) and his wife Robin (left) leave the Cherokee County Courthouse Friday in Tahlequah. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Baby Veronica's appearance demanded in Cherokee County court Friday
Matt and Melanie Capobianco prepare to speak about the continuing custody battle for Baby Veronica on Wednesday. MIKE SIMONS / Tulsa World
Updated: Father of 'Baby Veronica' to be in tribal court on Monday
Updated: Arrest warrant issued for Baby Veronica's biological father
Dusten Brown with his daughter Veronica, 3, at their home in Nowata on April 11. JAMES GIBBARD/Tulsa World
Browns offer shared custody as 'Baby Veronica' custody battle continues
Baby Veronica, who turns 4 years old next month, is seen at play this week. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World