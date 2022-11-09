U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments in Indian Child Welfare Act case

The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday in a case that could decide the fate of the Indian Child Welfare Act, a 40-plus year-old federal law that governs adoptions, child custody and foster care issues involving tribal citizens.

At issue is whether ICWA is a race-based system that imposes unconstitutional burdens on states and violates equal protection guarantees.

Three states and seven individuals are represented in four lawsuits rolled into one for briefing purposes before the court.

Attorneys for the parents challenging the federal law claim in part that ICWA creates an illegal race-based federal child-custody system that states are required to implement for all Native American children who appear before their courts in child-custody proceedings.

The parents claim that the law, which was passed by Congress in 1978 and favors tribal adoptive families over non-Indian adoptive families in state court adoption proceedings, is discriminatory on the basis of race.

Attorneys for the U.S. Department of the Interior, who are defending the law, said it is a valid example of Congress' plenary — or absolute — power over Indian affairs.

An attorney representing four tribes participating in the lawsuit described ICWA as the “gold standard” when it comes to defending the best interests of the children.

All nine justices quizzed attorneys involved in the lawsuit — some extensively — during the three-plus hours of oral argument, with several posing hypothetical questions regarding how a ruling could affect other matters of federal tribal law.

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch said that if the court adopted the state of Texas’ stance limiting Congress’ plenary power over tribes, it would take a “huge bite” out of federal law governing the federal government’s relationship with tribal members even when they live outside a reservation.

“We’d be busy for the next many years striking things down,” Gorsuch said, citing as an example Congress’ ability to provide health care to Indians who live outside a reservation.

An attorney for the state of Texas disputed that assertion.

“We are not requesting this court shrink its plenary powers recognized one bit,” said Judd Stone II, Texas solicitor general. “Everything that has been upheld previously on the same basis has been upheld previously.”

Moments earlier, Gorsuch had gone through a short list of laws passed by Congress involving tribes and asked Stone whether child adoptions should not be considered under the Indian Commerce Clause when considering Congress’ power over tribes.

“No, child adoptions are not commerce,” Stone replied. “They simply are not.”

“And a provision of health care is?” Gorsuch asked.

“Yes, your honor,” Stone said.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh said the case presents two difficult issues as it relates to equal protection under the law.

“We have to find the line between two fundamental and critical constitutional values,” Kavanaugh said. “So on the one hand — great respect for tribal self-government, the success of Indian tribes with Indian peoples with recognition of the history of oppression and discrimination against tribes and peoples.”

“On the other hand — the fundamental principle we don’t treat people differently on account of their race, ethnicity or ancestry.”

“So those are the two principles on equal protection that I think focus the inquiry,” Kavanaugh asked. “How do we draw the line?

Matthew McGill, an attorney representing the parents, argued that Congress’ plenary power applies only to tribes within their area of “sovereign interests. … It’s not a power to regulate Indians everywhere.”

Ian Heath Gershengorn, counsel for the tribes, said Congress passed ICWA following four years of hearings on the matter, not just because it was important to the tribes.

“Congress found that ICWA was in the best interests of the children,” Gershengorn said. “And the reason ICWA has become the gold standard was because Congress made the judgment and recognized that separating children from their families and communities too soon caused harm.”

After the hearing, the Cherokee Nation and four other tribes outside Oklahoma directly involved in the case issued a joint statement:

“In arguments today, we heard clearly how ICWA adheres to the U.S. Constitution and congressional authority and how this critical law has kept generations of Native children connected to their tribes, culture, and heritage,” the statement read.

In addition to the Cherokee Nation, the Navajo Nation, the Wisconsin-based Oneida Nation, the Washington-based Quinault Indian Nation and the California-based Morongo Band of Mission Indians are participants in the appeal.

The statement continues: “Child welfare advocates, constitutional scholars, bipartisan elected leaders, and tribes from across the country strongly support ICWA because it is the gold standard of child welfare law and protects the safety and health of children.

“The justices are now faced with a stark choice: on siding with the U.S. constitution and centuries of precedent, or with a political campaign that would reduce tribal sovereignty and create instability throughout the U.S., in areas ranging from criminal justice to child welfare.

“We believe the Supreme Court will rule on the side of families and of history. To do otherwise would be a devastating blow to not only Native children and the rights of tribes, but to principles in place dating back to the United States’ founding. We look forward to seeing ICWA once again upheld.”

The court is expected to issue a ruling before it adjourns in late June.

