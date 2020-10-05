U.S. Supreme Court denies exonerated Tulsa woman's appeal in wrongful conviction suit

After serving nearly 20 years in prison, she was freed based on DNA evidence and was declared innocent of murdering her son.

Murphy received $175,000 from the state of Oklahoma in 2015 after filing a tort claim related to her wrongful conviction, but she sought further damages related to alleged civil rights violations by police.

“My office vigorously defended the city against unfounded allegations, and ultimately we’re extremely pleased with the outcome,” O’Meilia said. “We had myself and four or five of my attorneys working on this constantly.”

He has previously told the Tulsa World that the state court’s decision to exonerate Murphy did not include a finding that the city or Tulsa police had responsibility for the legal issues with her trial.

O’Meilia pointed out on Monday that the 10th Circuit also chose not to reverse Frizzell’s decision before the Supreme Court declined to review the case on Monday.

Murphy alleged in her lawsuit that the city violated her Fifth and 14th Amendment rights when her statements to police were used at her trial, as she claimed her statements — made as a teenager — were coerced.