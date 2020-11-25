U.S. attorney to appeal ruling that let Shannon Kepler go free as McGirt leaves conviction in limbo

Kepler now is being tried for the fifth time on charges linked to Lake’s death after he apparently successfully challenged his state conviction and sentence on jurisdictional grounds.

Kepler’s first three state trials resulted in hung juries on a first-degree murder charge. He was convicted of first-degree manslaughter in the heat of passion after prosecutors in the fourth trial included the lesser option for jurors to consider in addition to the murder charge.

Kepler was convicted of two misdemeanor firearms counts during his first trial.

State prosecutors contended that he fatally shot Lake, his daughter's new boyfriend, when the off-duty officer drove to Lake’s residence just west of downtown Tulsa.

Kepler claims that he shot Lake in self-defense after he saw Lake with a handgun. No weapon was found on or near Lake by authorities investigating the shooting.

A federal grand jury named Kepler in a three-count indictment Nov. 5 after he appealed his state conviction.

While Kepler’s state conviction has yet to be overturned by an appellate court, his attorney said Monday and again Wednesday that he expects that decision to come any day.