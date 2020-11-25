U.S. attorney to appeal ruling that let Shannon Kepler free as McGirt leaves conviction in limbo

The U.S. attorney in Tulsa said he will appeal a judge's decision Wednesday to release a former Tulsa police officer from custody while he faces murder and other weapon-related charges.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Paul Cleary said he relied heavily on Shannon James Kepler’s track record of making 60-plus court hearings while he was tried four times for murder in state court, among other factors, in making his decision.

However, U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said in a text that an appeal would be filed next week that alleges Kepler is both a flight risk and danger to the community, if released.

"I do appreciate Magistrate Cleary's thoughtful consideration of the facts and law," Shores said. "He is always a fair and deliberate jurist. We just respectfully disagree on this decision to release Mr. Kepler."

Cleary stayed his ruling until Tuesday to allow time for prosecutors to consider filing an appeal, as well as to give the U.S. Probation Office an opportunity to interview Kepler and recommend any conditions for his release.

For the past three years, Kepler, 60, has been serving a 15-year prison term in state prison after a Tulsa District Court jury in 2017 convicted him of manslaughter in the 2014 fatal shooting of Jeremey Lake.