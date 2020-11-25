U.S. attorney to appeal ruling that could let Shannon Kepler go free as McGirt leaves conviction in limbo

The U.S. attorney in Tulsa said he will appeal a judge's decision Wednesday to release a former Tulsa police officer from custody while he faces murder and other weapon-related charges.
U.S. Magistrate Paul Cleary said he relied heavily on Shannon James Kepler’s track record of appearing for 60-plus court hearings while he was free on bond during his four murder prosecutions in state court, among other factors, in making his decision.
However, U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said in a text to the Tulsa World that an appeal would be filed next week alleging that Kepler is both a flight risk and a danger to the community if released.
"I do appreciate Magistrate Cleary's thoughtful consideration of the facts and law," Shores said. "He is always a fair and deliberate jurist. We just respectfully disagree on this decision to release Mr. Kepler."
Cleary stayed his ruling until Tuesday to allow time for prosecutors to consider filing an appeal, as well as to give the U.S. Probation Office an opportunity to interview Kepler and recommend any conditions for his release.
Cleary also stayed his order while the parties await a ruling by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Kepler's appeal of his state conviction and sentence, a decision some believed could come any day.
For the past three years, Kepler, 60, has been serving a 15-year prison term in state prison after a Tulsa County District Court jury convicted him in 2017 of manslaughter for the 2014 fatal shooting of Jeremey Lake.
Kepler now is being tried for the fifth time on charges linked to Lake’s death after he apparently successfully challenged his state conviction and sentence on jurisdictional grounds.
Kepler’s first three state trials resulted in hung juries on a first-degree murder charge. He was convicted of first-degree manslaughter in the heat of passion after prosecutors in the fourth trial included the lesser option for jurors to consider in addition to the murder charge.
Kepler was convicted of two misdemeanor firearms counts during his first trial.
State prosecutors contended that he fatally shot Lake, his daughter's new boyfriend, when the off-duty officer drove to Lake’s residence just west of downtown Tulsa.
Kepler claims that he shot Lake in self-defense after he saw Lake with a handgun. No weapon was found on or near Lake by authorities investigating the shooting.
A federal grand jury named Kepler in a three-count indictment Nov. 5 after he appealed his state conviction.
In his appeal, Kepler cited a July 9 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in an unrelated case that determined that American Indians involved in major crimes in much of Tulsa and other eastern Oklahoma counties were still under federal and tribal jurisdiction rather than state jurisdiction because Congress had never disestablished the 1860s-era reservation boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.
Kepler is a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, and the fatal shooting occurred within the boundaries of the tribe's reservation.
Before announcing his ruling Wednesday, Cleary thanked attorneys for both sides for their detention hearing presentations Monday that did not include any “unnecessary theatrics.”
“This is a very difficult case because of the history and circumstances,” Cleary said.
The magistrate then went through a brief timeline of the case, noting that Kepler was free on bond from August 2014 to November 2017 while he faced state charges. The judge also noted the defense’s assertions that Kepler has “extremely close” family ties, support from the community and a misconduct-free Department of Corrections record and that he is not a flight risk.
“Is Mr. Kepler likely to flee in the future?” Cleary asked before answering, “I don’t think so.”
Assistant U.S. Attorney Ross Lenhardt had said Wednesday that he would recommend that the U.S. Attorney’s Office not appeal Cleary’s decision.
"I can't say they will necessarily follow my recommendation, but that will be my recommendation," Lenhardt told the judge.
On Monday, Cleary heard testimony from Kepler’s wife and daughter, Lisa, who was dating Lake at the time of his death.
Gina Kepler, a Tulsa police officer, said her husband has suffered both physically and emotionally since he began serving his 15-year prison term.
Because Shannon Kepler is a former police officer, prison officials have held Kepler in solitary confinement at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester in order to keep him safe from other inmates.
In addition to the charge of first-degree murder in Indian Country, Kepler also faces one count of causing death by using and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon in Indian Country.
The latter charge is linked to allegations that he fired a shot at Lake’s brother, too, during the confrontation.
