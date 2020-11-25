U.S. attorney to appeal ruling that could let Shannon Kepler go free as McGirt leaves conviction in limbo

The U.S. attorney in Tulsa said he will appeal a judge's decision Wednesday to release a former Tulsa police officer from custody while he faces murder and other weapon-related charges.

U.S. Magistrate Paul Cleary said he relied heavily on Shannon James Kepler’s track record of appearing for 60-plus court hearings while he was free on bond during his four murder prosecutions in state court, among other factors, in making his decision.

However, U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said in a text to the Tulsa World that an appeal would be filed next week alleging that Kepler is both a flight risk and a danger to the community if released.

"I do appreciate Magistrate Cleary's thoughtful consideration of the facts and law," Shores said. "He is always a fair and deliberate jurist. We just respectfully disagree on this decision to release Mr. Kepler."

Cleary stayed his ruling until Tuesday to allow time for prosecutors to consider filing an appeal, as well as to give the U.S. Probation Office an opportunity to interview Kepler and recommend any conditions for his release.

Cleary also stayed his order while the parties await a ruling by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Kepler's appeal of his state conviction and sentence, a decision some believed could come any day.