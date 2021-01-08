U.S. attorney says he will prosecute any who traveled from the Tulsa area to participate in D.C. riot

U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said Friday that he would prosecute anyone who traveled from the Tulsa area to participate in the Wednesday riot at the U.S. Capitol building.

“The violence committed this week at our Nation’s Capitol Building and surrounding areas was illegal and an affront to an American institution of democracy and rule of law,” Shores said in a written statement.

His statement follows a series of similar social media posts he issued along with other U.S. attorneys across the nation that condemned the attack on the Capitol, which left five people, including a law enforcement officer, dead.

Shores said his office was focused on suspected or alleged criminal conduct.

“It is not a crime for Oklahomans to travel to Washington, D.C., to participate in constitutionally protected activities, such as peaceful assembly or a political rally,” Shores said.

The FBI and U.S. Department of Justice have requested the public’s help in identifying individuals who may have taken part in the violent or destructive acts at the U.S. Capitol.

Shores said he would bring charges or assist the District of Columbia’s U.S. Attorney’s Office in prosecuting acts, should it have primary jurisdiction.