U.S. Attorney in Muskogee announces plan to resign by end of week

The U.S. Attorney based in Muskogee announced his plans Tuesday to resign at the end of the week.

Brian J. Kuester, top federal prosecutor for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, said in a written statement that his last day in office would be Sunday.

Kuester noted “unprecedented challenges” during his term that included the longest shutdown of the federal government in its history, a worldwide pandemic and the impact of a Supreme Court’s McGirt decision on criminal jurisdiction in eastern Oklahoma.

“I am proud of the quality and quantity of the work our office has accomplished,” Kuester said. “We have made the Eastern District a safer place to live, work, and raise a family, and protected the interests of the United States."

Kuester said the effects of the McGirt decision, which found that the state of Oklahoma did not have criminal jurisdiction in major criminal cases involving American Indians within the boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation, have yet to be fully realized.

He said the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals is considering cases that could expand the McGirt ruling to other tribal jurisdictions.