U.S. attorney charges man with COVID loan fraud

The U.S. attorney has charged a man with bank fraud in connection with a nearly $100,000 loan his business received under a program designed to help keep businesses’ workforces employed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rafael Maturino, 40, was charged Wednesday in Tulsa federal court with bank fraud related to a loan he applied for on behalf of a business that he claimed to own and operate, according to the charge.

The fraud charge alleges Maturino on April 28 sought a Paycheck Protection Program loan for Maturino Enterprises Inc. at First National Bank of Owasso.

“The (Paycheck Protection Program) was developed to ease the pain of COVID-19 economic restraints on working Americans,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores, in a statement. “This defendant is alleged to have applied for a PPP loan under false pretenses.”

“It’s shameful to see this type of criminal conduct amid a pandemic when so many of our fellow citizens are struggling. Rest assured, my team is committed to protecting these federal dollars from fraudsters.”

The charge alleges Maturino submitted loan application forms that “materially misrepresented the payroll expenditures” of his business as well as the amount of taxes the business paid and the number of employees on payroll.