Two wounded in shooting at Towne Square

Two people were wounded in a shooting early Wednesday at a north Tulsa apartment complex that is familiar with violence, Tulsa police reported.

Upon arrival about 2:35 a.m. at Towne Square Apartments, 1625 E. Young St., officers found a victim suffering at least one gunshot wound lying on a sidewalk near a laundry facility, according to a news release.

A second victim was found in an upstairs apartment and brought downstairs to medics.

Both were taken to hospitals for treatment, the release states. No information was released about their respective conditions.

Speaking with a handful of witnesses present, officers determined that the victims were involved in a conversation that escalated to gun violence. The victim found on the sidewalk, described as a young male, reportedly sought out the other from of a group of friends "hanging out" on the north side of the complex, and witnesses overheard arguing between the two before gunfire.