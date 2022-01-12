Two wounded in shooting at Towne Square

Two people were wounded in a shooting early Wednesday at a north Tulsa apartment complex that is familiar with violence, Tulsa police reported.
Upon arrival about 2:35 a.m. at Towne Square Apartments, 1625 E. Young St., officers found a victim suffering at least one gunshot wound lying on a sidewalk near a laundry facility, according to a news release.
A second victim was found in an upstairs apartment and brought downstairs to medics.
Both were taken to hospitals for treatment, the release states. No information was released about their respective conditions.
Speaking with a handful of witnesses present, officers determined that the victims were involved in a conversation that escalated to gun violence. The victim found on the sidewalk, described as a young male, reportedly sought out the other from of a group of friends "hanging out" on the north side of the complex, and witnesses overheard arguing between the two before gunfire.
The complex, a property of the Tulsa Housing Authority, saw three people — Donza Settles, 30; Joel Russell, 42; and Markeon Harley, 28 — shot and killed there in 2021. Fifteen people have been killed there in total since 2004, according to Tulsa World records, which date to 1989, and hundreds of calls for service originate from the complex every year.
TPD's proactive policing practices in the area drew scrutiny from some in 2019, but a Gang Unit sergeant argued that limiting policing to reactionary responses would only spur the proliferation of crime.
Public attention has since shifted back to high-crime apartment complexes in south Tulsa at 61st Street and Peoria Avenue. Tulsa Crime Stoppers recently launched a collaboration group of stakeholders, including property managers, city councilors, police officers and others, to build communication between the parties and map a strategy to make the neighborhood safer.