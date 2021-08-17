Two wounded in apparent shootout near University of Tulsa

Two people were wounded Monday in an apparent shootout near 11th and Harvard.

The shots were fired just before noon at a row of businesses just south of the University of Tulsa.

Those involved fled before police arrived, Lt. Glenn Uhren said, but a gunshot victim soon surfaced at a nearby tobacco shop. Another subsequently arrived at a hospital.

Uhren said the victim found near the scene did not have life-threatening injuries, but he was unsure of the condition of the victim who sought treatment at the hospital.

Despite a lack of cooperation from those involved, Uhren said it appears a man was intoxicated or under the influence of drugs when he caused an altercation near a Taco Bell restaurant, which ultimately devolved into gunfire.

A trail of blood speckled the fast-food restaurant’s parking lot, where police searched for cartridge casings. Crime scene tape was up for a short time as customers continued rolling through the drive-through during the lunch hour.

It was unclear whether those shot were also the shooters — police believe there were two — but Uhren said investigators plan to view surveillance footage from businesses in the area to get a better idea of what unfolded.