Two Ware jurors excused from death penalty considerations; jury to deliberate with alternates

Two alternate jurors will take their place in determining Ware's sentence for the murder of Sgt. Craig Johnson, the only count eligible for the death penalty.
The day prior, the jury recommended life in prison, $30,500 in fines and other near-maximum sentences for Ware’s non-capital counts related to Officer Aurash Zarkeshan, who survived the traffic-stop shooting after suffering critical injuries.
On Wednesday, Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray and District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler outlined several aggravating factors found in law that, if at least one is proven beyond a reasonable doubt, could allow jurors to consider the death penalty as punishment.
Under Oklahoma law, to prove that a murder was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel — one of the aggravating factors that open the possibility of the death penalty — prosecutors must establish beyond a reasonable doubt that a victim suffered consciously.
The state also alleged several additional aggravating circumstances against Ware when making a court filing seeking his death in September 2020: that he knowingly created a great risk of death to more than one person, that Johnson’s murder was committed for the purpose of avoiding or preventing a lawful arrest or prosecution, that Johnson was a peace officer when killed in the performance of his official duty and that there exists a probability that Ware would commit criminal acts of violence that would constitute a continuing threat to society.
Separating Monday's sentencing proceedings from those upcoming for David Ware's murder conviction, the prosecutor encouraged jurors to focus their thoughts on Ware’s second victim, Tulsa Police Officer Aurash Zarkeshan.
David Ware is escorted through Tulsa County Courthouse on Wednesday for his sentencing. District Judge Bill LaFortune excused two jurors who — after surviving two weeks of jury selection, a weeklong trial and two sessions of deliberating as to Ware’s guilt and punishment recommendations for his non-capital convictions — said they could no longer consider the death penalty.