Two Ware jurors excused from death penalty considerations; jury to deliberate with alternates

Two jurors have successfully petitioned to be dismissed ahead of capital sentencing proceedings for David Ware, the man convicted of murder last week in the 2020 shooting of a Tulsa police officer.

Two alternate jurors will take their place in determining Ware's sentence for the murder of Sgt. Craig Johnson, the only count eligible for the death penalty.

The day prior, the jury recommended life in prison, $30,500 in fines and other near-maximum sentences for Ware’s non-capital counts related to Officer Aurash Zarkeshan, who survived the traffic-stop shooting after suffering critical injuries.

On Wednesday, Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray and District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler outlined several aggravating factors found in law that, if at least one is proven beyond a reasonable doubt, could allow jurors to consider the death penalty as punishment.

Under Oklahoma law, to prove that a murder was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel — one of the aggravating factors that open the possibility of the death penalty — prosecutors must establish beyond a reasonable doubt that a victim suffered consciously.

The state also alleged several additional aggravating circumstances against Ware when making a court filing seeking his death in September 2020: that he knowingly created a great risk of death to more than one person, that Johnson’s murder was committed for the purpose of avoiding or preventing a lawful arrest or prosecution, that Johnson was a peace officer when killed in the performance of his official duty and that there exists a probability that Ware would commit criminal acts of violence that would constitute a continuing threat to society.