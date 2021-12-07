Two Universal Aryan Brotherhood members plead guilty in racketeering and drug conspiracy

The two were "key players" in the prison gang while they were inmates in the Oklahoma State Penitentiary at McAlester, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Baldwin and Zeidler admitted in their plea agreements that when joining the Universal Aryan Brotherhood, they understood that members took part in racketeering activities to further the gang’s enterprise.

Baldwin admitted to being part of the gang from 1999 to 2017 and to sitting on the “Main Council,” the gang's highest governing body, during part of that time. He was involved directly or indirectly as a co-conspirator in crimes of drug dealing, witness intimidation, money laundering and other crimes of violence, according to the news release.

Zeidler admitted to helping lead the gang’s methamphetamine operation, according to the release.

Both men also admitted to knowingly and willfully agreeing with others to possess with intent to distribute in excess of 500 grams of methamphetamine.

As part of the gang's operations, members and associates participate in a significant and widespread methamphetamine distribution scheme directed by incarcerated gang leaders, the press release states.