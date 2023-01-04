 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two Tulsans, one BA resident face wire fraud charges related to alleged PPP loan schemes

A federal grand jury in Tulsa has named three people in indictments that charge them with Paycheck Protection Program loan fraud.

Legreasha Junice Alexander, Edson Vladimir Bellefleur and Malcolm Andre Jones face wire fraud charges related to the alleged schemes.

The grand jury charged Alexander, 40, of Tulsa, with four counts of wire fraud for acts dating to April 11, 2021, according to court records.

The indictment alleges that she submitted two fraudulent PPP loan applications and two PPP loan forgiveness applications to an approved Small Business Administration lender in Laguna Hills, California, according to court records.

Prosecutors are also seeking a money judgment of at least $48,249, the amount Alexander reportedly received in loans.

Bellefleur, 36, of Tulsa, is charged with four counts of wire fraud related to actions beginning April 2, 2021, according to the indictment.

He also is alleged to have submitted fraudulent PPP loan applications to an SBA-approved lender in Laguna Hills.

Should Bellefleur be convicted, prosecutors are seeking a money judgment of at least $49,999, the amount Bellefleur reportedly received from the loans.

Jones, 30, of Broken Arrow, is charged with six counts of wire fraud and four counts of aggravated identity theft.

He is alleged to have submitted one loan and one forgiveness application in his name. Prosecutors allege the he also submitted two loans and two forgiveness applications using the identity of someone else.

Prosecutors are seeking a money judgment against Jones of at least $61,997, the value of the loans he reportedly obtained.

Funds for the Paycheck Protection Program loans came from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, a federal law enacted on March 29, 2020, designed to provide emergency financial assistance to Americans who were suffering the economic effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

One source of relief provided by the CARES Act was the authorization of up to $349 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses for job retention and certain other expenses through the Paycheck Protection Program.

Warrants have been issued for the arrests of Bellefleur and Jones, while Alexander has been issued a summons to appear in court, according to court records.

curtis.killman@tulsaworld.com

