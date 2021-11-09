Two Tulsa police officers arraigned in alleged cover-up; lieutenant's case moved for conflict of interest

Harper was accused of interfering in the police investigation when Judge Holmes was stabbed in 2019; her adult daughter was accused.

Harper appeared at Holmes' home out of uniform and off duty that night after she had been taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries, and he spoke with officers at the scene who muted their body-worn cameras. He additionally attempted to calm Holmes' daughter, Adrienne Smith, who reportedly referred to him as family.

The officer writing the report noted that Harper directed him to classify the stabbing as accidental. Smith was later charged and placed in a drug court program as an alternative to incarceration.

Neither Harper, Carson or Dythe had any reportable disciplinary history in their respective 26, 15 and three years of employment with the Tulsa Police Department, according to a departmental response to an April records request from the Tulsa World.