Two Tulsa police officers arraigned in alleged cover-up; lieutenant's case moved for conflict of interest

Two Tulsa police officers who are accused of covering up information about a gang shootout were arraigned in district court on Tuesday.
Lt. Marcus Harper and Officer Ananias Carson appeared before Special Judge April Seibert with their respective counsel, Danny Williams and Allen Smallwood, as she advised them of their charges, entered not guilty pleas on their behalves and set their preliminary hearings for early January.
Harper and Carson face one count each of accessory to a felony after the fact on allegations that they secretly met with and assisted then-Tulsa Police Officer Latoya Dythe, who is no longer on the force and who now is on federal probation, in concealing a gang shootout involving her boyfriend's younger brother and her personal vehicle.
Their separate cases were automatically assigned to different felony dockets, and Harper's fell on District Judge Sharon Holmes'. It was transferred the next day to District Judge Michelle Keely's docket via a court order citing a conflict of interest.
Harper was accused of interfering in the police investigation when Judge Holmes was stabbed in 2019; her adult daughter was accused.
Harper appeared at Holmes' home out of uniform and off duty that night after she had been taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries, and he spoke with officers at the scene who muted their body-worn cameras. He additionally attempted to calm Holmes' daughter, Adrienne Smith, who reportedly referred to him as family.
The officer writing the report noted that Harper directed him to classify the stabbing as accidental. Smith was later charged and placed in a drug court program as an alternative to incarceration.
Neither Harper, Carson or Dythe had any reportable disciplinary history in their respective 26, 15 and three years of employment with the Tulsa Police Department, according to a departmental response to an April records request from the Tulsa World.
During an interview with Tulsa police detectives and an FBI investigator in September 2020, Harper said he believed that if he had stayed at Dythe's apartment and completed a report on the shooting — instead of leaving like he did before patrol officers' arrival, not mentioning his presence to his supervisors until a search warrant was executed on Dythe's phone and residence — he "would have been criticized," investigators wrote in a probable cause affidavit.
"When asked to elaborate on that statement, (Harper) referenced the incident at Tulsa County Judge Sharon Holmes' residence where he allegedly interfered in the police investigation, which he denies," the affidavit says.
Harper and Carson are on unpaid leave from the Police Department and out on bond. They are expected to return to court for a preliminary hearing Jan. 3.