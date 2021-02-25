Two teenagers arrested in connection with Holocaust statues vandalism

Two teenagers were in custody Thursday in connection with the vandalism of five Holocaust statues at the Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art.

The teens, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, are accused of damaging early Wednesday five statues dedicated to Jewish children who were murdered in the Holocaust.

The Tulsa Police Department also alleges that before going to the museum, the two threatened someone with a knife near 66th Street and Lewis Avenue. No one was hurt in that incident, police said.

Both teens were arrested on complaints of assault with a deadly weapon and felony vandalism. Police said it was a felony because the damage, estimated by the museum at $15,000, is over $1,000. At least one of the suspects was to be prosecuted as a youthful offender, police said.

Because of the the teenagers' ages, their names will not be released at this time, police said.