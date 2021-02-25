Two teenagers arrested in connection to Holocaust statue vandalism

Two teenagers are in custody Thursday in connection to the vandalism of five Holocaust statues at the Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art.

The teens, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, Wednesday morning allegedly damaged five Holocaust statues dedicated to Jewish children who were murdered.

The Tulsa Police Department said that before going to the museum, the two also allegedly threatened another person with a knife near 66th Street and Lewis Avenue. No one was hurt in that incident, police said.

Both teens were arrested on complaints of assault with a deadly weapon and felony vandalism. Police said it was a felony because the damage, estimated by the museum at $15,000, is over $1,000. At least one of the suspects was to be prosecuted as a youthful offender, police said.

Police said because of the the teenagers' ages, their names will not be released at this time.