Two shot at east Tulsa apartment complex early Sunday

Police are investigating what led to the shooting of two men at an east Tulsa apartment complex early Sunday.

Officers about 4 a.m. responded to a shots fired call at the Shoreline Apartments, 9601 E. 21st Pl. and discovered two unidentified men with gunshot wounds.

Witnesses at the scene told detectives that different factions shot at each other, striking several parked vehicles and a nearby apartment unit, police said.

The injured men were taken to an area hospital with wounds that were not considered life threatening, police said.

Investigators are currently interviewing as many as five people possibly connected to the shooting. No arrests have been made, said police.