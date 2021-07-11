 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two shot at east Tulsa apartment complex early Sunday
0 Comments

Two shot at east Tulsa apartment complex early Sunday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Police are investigating what led to the shooting of two men at an east Tulsa apartment complex early Sunday.

Officers about 4 a.m. responded to a shots fired call at the Shoreline Apartments, 9601 E. 21st Pl. and discovered two unidentified men with gunshot wounds.

Witnesses at the scene told detectives that different factions shot at each other, striking several parked vehicles and a nearby apartment unit, police said.

The injured men were taken to an area hospital with wounds that were not considered life threatening, police said.

Investigators are currently interviewing as many as five people possibly connected to the shooting. No arrests have been made, said police.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

California fires advance as heat wave covers West

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News