Two serving life without parole sentences get new trial under McGirt as another pending murder case is moved to federal court

Two men serving life without parole sentences for unrelated killings and another man charged in the death of his uncle face murder complaints in Tulsa federal court in anticipation that their state cases will be dropped or overturned.

Kevin Tyler Foster, 35, and Arnold Dean Howell, 28, have both been charged with first-degree murder in Indian Country after they challenged the state’s jurisdiction.

Douglas Lee Dixon, 39, was also charged with first-degree murder in Indian Country. Dixon has been facing a state murder charge in Craig County.

All three are among the hundreds of state cases being transferred to federal court after the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling and other state court decisions determined Oklahoma didn’t have the jurisdiction to try them.

Foster, a member of the Seminole Nation, has been serving a life without parole prison sentence in the 2018 killing of his stepfather, Rick Swan, 60.

Officials named Foster in a first-degree murder criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Tulsa federal court after the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals days earlier ruled that the Cherokee and Chickasaw nation reservations also had not been dissolved since granted by treaty in the 1860s.