Two serving life without parole sentences get new trial under McGirt as another pending murder case is moved to federal court

Two men serving life without parole sentences for unrelated killings and another man charged in the death of his uncle face murder complaints in Tulsa federal court in anticipation that their state cases will be dropped or overturned.
Kevin Tyler Foster, 35, and Arnold Dean Howell, 28, have both been charged with first-degree murder in Indian Country after they challenged the state’s jurisdiction.
Douglas Lee Dixon, 39, was also charged with first-degree murder in Indian Country. Dixon has been facing a state murder charge in Craig County.
All three are among the hundreds of state cases being transferred to federal court after the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling and other state court decisions determined Oklahoma didn’t have the jurisdiction to try them.
Foster, a member of the Seminole Nation, has been serving a life without parole prison sentence in the 2018 killing of his stepfather, Rick Swan, 60.
Officials named Foster in a first-degree murder criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Tulsa federal court after the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals days earlier ruled that the Cherokee and Chickasaw nation reservations also had not been dissolved since granted by treaty in the 1860s.
Foster’s case qualified under McGirt for dismissal of his state case because the death occurred in the Rogers County portion of the Cherokee Nation reservation.
Firefighters found Swan’s burned body Nov. 15, 2018 inside a camper trailer after extinguishing a fire in the trailer and in a barn in which it had been parked on Swan’s property, located east of Claremore.
The medical examiner determined he had been shot multiple times, according to court records.
The two men were due in court the day of the fire concerning money in the estate of Swan’s wife — Foster’s mother — after her death in October 2016, according to court records.
A jury found Foster guilty of first-degree murder, first-degree arson, desecration of a human corpse and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction following a November 2019 trial in Rogers County District Court.
A judge later agreed with the jury’s recommendation that Foster serve a no-parole life sentence along with 52 additional years for the other charges.
Howell, meanwhile, will be retried in federal court after he challenged his Creek County conviction in the 2015 stabbing death of Michael Mondier Sr., 67.
An affidavit filed in support of Howell's arrest claims he and his sister, Katherine Elaine Freeman, went to Mondier's rural Sapulpa home April 13, 2015 to rob him.
Howell allegedly stabbed Mondier multiple times, pausing only long enough to retrieve another knife after the first knife broke, according to the affidavit. The pair allegedly stole Mondier's vehicle, wallet, watch, two rifles and a laptop computer.
In the Dixon case, an affidavit filed in support of a charge alleges he shot his uncle in the head Feb. 20 at a Vinita residence. Dixon is a member of the Cherokee Nation.
Howell's case qualified for dismissal because he is a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and the crime occurred within the tribe's reservation.
Dixon initially claimed Stanley W. Watkins accidentally shot himself. Under questioning by Vinita Police detectives, Watkins later reportedly admitted to shooting his uncle.