Two serving life without parole plus man charged with murder 2 now face federal charges due to McGirt

Two men serving life-without-parole prison sentences for murder and another man charged in the death of his cousin are the latest now facing federal murder complaints due to recent court rulings.

Dameon Lamar Leathers, 39, and Edward John Van Woudenberg, 65, both face unrelated federal first-degree murder complaints after being convicted earlier in state court of the same charge and sentenced to life without parole.

Jonhron Starks, 27, also faces a second-degree murder charge in connection with the September shooting death of his cousin, Dre’Leigha Everidge-Taylor, 25.

Starks is accused of shooting Everidge-Taylor during a dispute that involved her husband at the Bradford Square Apartments.

The charge was filed in federal court after the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ruled earlier this month that the McGirt Supreme Court decision, which deemed the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation was never disestablished by Congress, also applied to the Cherokee and Chickasaw Nation tribal reservations.

The apartment complex where Everidge-Taylor was shot is within the historic boundaries of the Cherokee Nation, while the victim is a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.