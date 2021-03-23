Two serving life without parole plus man charged with murder 2 now face federal charges due to McGirt

Two men serving life-without-parole prison sentences for murder and another man charged in the death of his cousin are the latest now facing federal murder complaints due to recent court rulings.
Dameon Lamar Leathers, 39, and Edward John Van Woudenberg, 65, both face unrelated federal first-degree murder complaints after being convicted earlier in state court of the same charge and sentenced to life without parole.
Jonhron Starks, 27, also faces a second-degree murder charge in connection with the September shooting death of his cousin, Dre’Leigha Everidge-Taylor, 25.
Starks is accused of shooting Everidge-Taylor during a dispute that involved her husband at the Bradford Square Apartments.
The charge was filed in federal court after the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ruled earlier this month that the McGirt Supreme Court decision, which deemed the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation was never disestablished by Congress, also applied to the Cherokee and Chickasaw Nation tribal reservations.
The apartment complex where Everidge-Taylor was shot is within the historic boundaries of the Cherokee Nation, while the victim is a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.
Starks has been facing second degree murder charges in Tulsa District Court, but that case is expected to be dismissed, now that the federal criminal complaint has been filed.
Starks has been jailed since Oct. 6, according to online Tulsa County jail records.
Leathers and Van Woudenberg, the latter sometimes spelled Vanwoudenberg, face federal first-degree murder complaints in Tulsa federal court in connection with murders that occurred in 2018 and 2013 respectively.
Leathers was convicted Nov. 22, 2019 in the 2018 robbery and killing of Howard Thompson, 50.
Leathers received life without parole, plus 45 additional years, in connection with the conviction.
Van Woudenberg, meanwhile, faces a murder complaint in connection with the March 2013 stabbing death of Robert Sampson, 54.
Sampson’s body was found under a bed in his residence in the 4500 block of West Fifth Street.
A Tulsa County District Court judge sentenced Van Woudenberg to life without parole in accordance with a jury recommendation, which found him guilty in 2016 of Sampson’s death.
Van Woudenberg’s case qualified for dismissal of his state case because he is a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and the death occurred within the Creek reservation.