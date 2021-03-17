Two serving life without parole get new trial under McGirt as another pending murder case is moved to federal court

Firefighters found Swan’s burned body Nov. 15, 2018, inside a camper trailer after extinguishing a fire in the trailer and in a barn in which it had been parked on Swan’s property east of Claremore.

A medical examiner determined that he had been shot multiple times, according to court records.

The two men were both due in court on the day of the fire concerning money in the estate of Swan’s wife — Foster’s mother — after her death in October 2016, according to court records.

A jury found Foster guilty of first-degree murder, first-degree arson, desecration of a human corpse and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction following a November 2019 trial in Rogers County District Court.

A judge later agreed with the jury’s recommendation that Foster serve a no-parole life sentence along with 52 additional years for the other charges.

Howell, meanwhile, will be prosecuted in federal court after he challenged his Creek County conviction in the 2015 stabbing death of Michael Mondier Sr., 67.

An affidavit filed in support of Howell's arrest claims that he and his sister, Katherine Elaine Freeman, went to Mondier's rural Sapulpa home April 13, 2015, to rob him.