Two plead in fatal east Tulsa shooting

Two people held in connection with a fatal Tulsa shooting entered guilty pleas Friday to reduced charges in federal court.

Justin Wade Malone, 38, and Devon Marie Larocca, 36, both admitted guilt to crimes related to the July 8 fatal shooting of Cristian Amaya Hernandez.

Malone, also known as Wade Gram, admitted to one count of voluntary manslaughter in Indian Country.

Larocca, meanwhile, who told police initially that she was in another room when the shooting occurred, pleaded guilty to one count of maintaining a drug-involved residence and one count of evidence tampering.

Malone is a member of the Cherokee Nation, but Larocca is not a tribal member. The crime occurred within the Muscogee Nation reservation.

Hernandez, 38, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head at a residence in the 100 block of South 108th East Avenue.

A witness told investigators that Hernandez and Larocca were both selling drugs from the residence, according to an affidavit submitted by the FBI in support of arrest warrants.

The witness said they were in their bedroom but could hear Malone and Hernandez fighting after Malone came to the home about 1:30 a.m. July 8.

The witness heard Larocca ask Hernandez, “Why do you always have your gun out?” before hearing a shot and then hearing Larocca and Malone leave.

Police arrested Larocca and Malone later on the same day as the shooting. During a police interview, Malone allegedly confessed to shooting Hernandez.

Malone told officials that he and Larocca later removed video surveillance cameras from the residence.

On Aug. 1, a Tulsa federal grand jury initially indicted Malone and Larocca each on one count of second-degree murder in Indian Country and one count of causing death by using a firearm during a crime of violence.

Last month, federal prosecutors filed a superseding indictment against the pair.

The superseding indictment added one count of voluntary manslaughter in Indian Country against Malone, one count against each of maintaining a drug house, one count each of evidence tampering and one count against Larocca of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder in Indian country.

The pair will be sentenced at a later date.

The crime Malone pleaded to carries a statutory maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, while Larocca faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

The remaining counts are typically dismissed at sentencing.