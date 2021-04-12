 Skip to main content
Two plead guilty in COVID-19 loan scam
A Tulsa couple charged in an alleged COVID-19 small business government loan scam have pleaded guilty in federal court.

Ibanga Etuk, 41, and Teosha Etuk, 33, both entered guilty pleas to charges last week in Tulsa federal court.

Ibanga Etuk pleaded guilty Friday in Tulsa federal court to one count of bank fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.

Teosha Etuk pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud on Tuesday.

“Ibanga and Teosha Etuk exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to steal taxpayer-funded resources from small businesses, and because of this, they are now convicted felons,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

“The Coronavirus Anti-Fraud Team and our partners at the Small Business Administration, Federal Reserve Board, and FBI remain committed to protecting the integrity of critical resources provided by Congress to assist the American people.”

A federal complaint filed in July named Ibanga Etuk and Olusola Ojo, 42, of Owasso with Paycheck Protection Program loan fraud in excess of $5 million.

Ojo’s charges are still pending in Tulsa federal court.

Teosha Etuk was charged with eight counts that were first made public in a second superseding indictment filed Oct. 7.

The grand jury alleged the Etuks created 12 fictitious business entities for which they would fraudulently apply for PPP loans.

Of the multiple applications submitted to 10 different banks the Etuks received nearly $1 million of the $5 million-plus in loan funds sought, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma.

Ibanga Etuk admitted in his plea that he knowingly applied for a $300,000 PPP loan from a local bank under false pretenses that included lying about the number of people his business employed and the use of someone else’s identity

Teosha Etuk admitted to lying about the number of people employed, payroll expenditures and taxes paid when seeking a PPP loan from a local bank in April 2020.

According to the Small Business Administration, more than five million PPP loans have been approved, accounting for $525 billion and the latest covid relief bill is replenishing that funding. Greg Ott, CEO of Nav, joined Cheddar to discuss.

curtis.killman@tulsaworld.com

Extradition hearing to send Weinstein to LA delayed

Breaking News