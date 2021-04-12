Two plead guilty in COVID-19 loan scam

A Tulsa couple charged in an alleged COVID-19 small business government loan scam have pleaded guilty in federal court.

Ibanga Etuk, 41, and Teosha Etuk, 33, both entered guilty pleas to charges last week in Tulsa federal court.

Ibanga Etuk pleaded guilty Friday in Tulsa federal court to one count of bank fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.

Teosha Etuk pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud on Tuesday.

“Ibanga and Teosha Etuk exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to steal taxpayer-funded resources from small businesses, and because of this, they are now convicted felons,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

“The Coronavirus Anti-Fraud Team and our partners at the Small Business Administration, Federal Reserve Board, and FBI remain committed to protecting the integrity of critical resources provided by Congress to assist the American people.”

A federal complaint filed in July named Ibanga Etuk and Olusola Ojo, 42, of Owasso with Paycheck Protection Program loan fraud in excess of $5 million.

Ojo’s charges are still pending in Tulsa federal court.