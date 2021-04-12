Two plead guilty in COVID-19 loan scam

A Tulsa couple charged in an alleged COVID-19 small business government loan scam have pleaded guilty in federal court.
Ibanga Etuk, 41, and Teosha Etuk, 33, both entered guilty pleas to charges last week in Tulsa federal court.
Ibanga Etuk pleaded guilty Friday in Tulsa federal court to one count of bank fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.
Teosha Etuk pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud on Tuesday.
“Ibanga and Teosha Etuk exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to steal taxpayer-funded resources from small businesses, and because of this, they are now convicted felons,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.
“The Coronavirus Anti-Fraud Team and our partners at the Small Business Administration, Federal Reserve Board, and FBI remain committed to protecting the integrity of critical resources provided by Congress to assist the American people.”
A federal complaint filed in July named Ibanga Etuk and Olusola Ojo, 42, of Owasso with Paycheck Protection Program loan fraud in excess of $5 million.
Ojo’s charges are still pending in Tulsa federal court.
Teosha Etuk was charged with eight counts that were first made public in a second superseding indictment filed Oct. 7.
The grand jury alleged the Etuks created 12 fictitious business entities for which they would fraudulently apply for PPP loans.
Of the multiple applications submitted to 10 different banks the Etuks received nearly $1 million of the $5 million-plus in loan funds sought, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma.
Ibanga Etuk admitted in his plea that he knowingly applied for a $300,000 PPP loan from a local bank under false pretenses that included lying about the number of people his business employed and the use of someone else’s identity
Teosha Etuk admitted to lying about the number of people employed, payroll expenditures and taxes paid when seeking a PPP loan from a local bank in April 2020.
Featured video
Paying back student loans, getting life insurance and more pandemic money tips
Paying back student loans, getting life insurance and more pandemic money tips
The payment pause, known as a forbearance, began March 13 as part of the original coronavirus relief package and in August was extended through the end of the year by President Donald Trump.
If you’re fortunate enough to be able to donate money this year, plenty of causes need your attention.
Pay raises can be hard to come by, especially now. But if you received a big tax refund this year, getting more take-home pay next year could be a matter of filling out a form.
Interest in coverage has surged during the pandemic, but for many people, social distancing mandates took the life insurance medical exam off the table. As consumers look for quick, noninvasive ways to buy policies, insurers have turned to accelerated underwriting, a process that uses algorithms instead of exams to evaluate applicants.
This week’s episode starts with a discussion of some of the money lessons we’ve learned during the pandemic.