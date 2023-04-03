A man and a woman were found dead Monday in what appears to be a murder-suicide, the Rogers County Sheriff's Office said.
The man apparently killed the woman before killing himself in their Owasso-area home, authorities said.
This is a developing story.
Olivia McCourry
Staff Writer
Staff Writer
