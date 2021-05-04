Two more serving life sentences indicted in federal court due to McGirt

Two former Tulsa County residents now serving life sentences in state prison for murder have been indicted for related crimes in federal court due to a court ruling involving tribal jurisdictions.

Ashley Lorene Parnell, 38, and Jose Tyler Vaught, 28, were both named in unrelated grand jury indictments unsealed Monday in Tulsa federal court.

Both cases are linked to the McGirt U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2020 which determined that crimes involving an American Indian that occur within the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation were not the jurisdiction of the state of Oklahoma, but rather the Creek Nation and the federal government.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office continues to charge defendants, like Ashley Parnell and Jose Vaught, whose previous state convictions for violent offenses have been or will likely be overturned based on the Supreme Court’s decision in McGirt v Oklahoma,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

“Federal prosecutors understand the immense and historic responsibility placed upon them and are acting with purpose. I could not be more proud of their commitment to victims and their families and to the pursuit of justice.”

Parnell now faces one count of first-degree murder in Indian Country in Tulsa federal court.