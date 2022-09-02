Two more arrests made after homicide at Center of the Universe, Tulsa police say

Tulsa police have arrested two more individuals in connection to a July 17 fatal shooting at the Center of the Universe.

Isaac Harvey, 18, of Tulsa has been held without bond since Wednesday on a first-degree murder charge, according to a police news release. A 15-year-old suspect also was taken into custody earlier this week in connection with the shooting that killed Serenity McAdoo, 18, police said Friday.

Dusty Stevens was arrested Aug. 1 and has been charged with felony use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon after the confrontation near 1 S. Boston Ave. McAdoo was with friends and a large group of people early that Sunday morning, according to an affidavit.

As McAdoo's group was leaving, Stevens — who was in the same group and car as McAdoo — shot a gun from the front passenger side of the car “as a show of force against” the people with whom he had been arguing, police allege in the affidavit.

Several people in the crowd still at the Center of the Universe then fired back at the car in which McAdoo and Stevens were sitting. McAdoo was hit in the back of the head and later died.

Video from the scene shows about four shots being fired from the front passenger side of the car, according to the affidavit, and people are seen shooting back at the car from the Center of the Universe.

Harvey also faces a firearms-related charge. It is unclear whether the 15-year-old arrested will be adjudicated as a juvenile or a youthful offender. A preliminary hearing in the case has been scheduled for Oct. 5 in Tulsa District Court.