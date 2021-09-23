Two men charged in Broken Arrow double homicide

Two men charged in connection with the May shooting of a man who refused to give up his vehicle to car jackers have now been charged with felony murder linked to a Broken Arrow double homicide.
A federal grand jury in Tulsa named Denim Lee Blount, 19, and Hunter Isiah Hobbs, 20, in a superseding indictment unsealed Thursday that adds felony murder, robbery and related charges to a list already facing the pair.
The two are accused in newly unsealed charges of fatally shooting Caleb Vaughn Collier and Kelly Ray Olen John Landsaw-Davis May 13 in Haikey Creek Park in Broken Arrow. The two are also charged with taking Collier’s truck during the robbery.
A passerby reported to police the discovery of one of two bodies in the park.
Responding police found another body nearby.
Before their arrest, Broken Arrow Police had publicly identified Blount as someone they wanted to question in relation to the double murder.
Both Blount and Hobbs have been jailed since May following the May 8 shooting of a man at an apartment parking lot in the 7400 block of East 47th Street in Tulsa.
The man survived after being shot about 10 times when he refused to give up his vehicle to two men. The pair fled the area after the shooting.
In addition to the felony murder in Indian Country charges, the superseding indictment adds three additional counts: conspiracy to carry and use a firearm during a robbery in Indian Country, robbery in Indian Country, and using a firearm while committing robbery and felony murder in Indian Country.
The pair previously faced one count of conspiracy to carry and use a firearm while committing carjacking, one count of attempted carjacking and carrying a firearm during a carjacking.
Blount, who is also known as “Ysn Jxker Lxc” and the two homicide victims, are members of federally-recognized tribes and the case is being tried in federal court because the location of the crime is considered within the Muscogee Nation reservation, according to the court records.
Hobbs is also known as “AK Loc,” according to the indictment.