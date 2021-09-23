Two men charged in Broken Arrow double homicide

Two men charged in connection with the May shooting of a man who refused to give up his vehicle to car jackers have now been charged with felony murder linked to a Broken Arrow double homicide.

A federal grand jury in Tulsa named Denim Lee Blount, 19, and Hunter Isiah Hobbs, 20, in a superseding indictment unsealed Thursday that adds felony murder, robbery and related charges to a list already facing the pair.

The two are accused in newly unsealed charges of fatally shooting Caleb Vaughn Collier and Kelly Ray Olen John Landsaw-Davis May 13 in Haikey Creek Park in Broken Arrow. The two are also charged with taking Collier’s truck during the robbery.

A passerby reported to police the discovery of one of two bodies in the park.

Responding police found another body nearby.

Before their arrest, Broken Arrow Police had publicly identified Blount as someone they wanted to question in relation to the double murder.

Both Blount and Hobbs have been jailed since May following the May 8 shooting of a man at an apartment parking lot in the 7400 block of East 47th Street in Tulsa.