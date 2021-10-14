Two men charged federally with murder after weekend killing of Native American man west of Turley

Two men have been charged with murder in Indian Country after a man was found stabbed to death in his front yard west of Turley, according to an affidavit filed in the federal Northern District of Oklahoma.
Stephen John Rose, 55, and Vernon Leon Weaver, 49, are accused of killing Billy Morris Lindsey, 58, in front of his home at 1525 E. 56th St. North on Oct. 9 after attempting to rob Lindsay, a Cherokee Nation citizen, because he owed Rose money, according to the affidavit.
Along with the murder charge, Rose, Weaver and a third man — Christopher James Squirrel, 28, who is not charged with murder — are also charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said a woman went to Lindsay's house at 1525 E. 56th St. North, which is five miles south of Sperry and just west of Turley, and found him dead in the yard about 3:15 p.m. Oct. 9.
Deputies saw what appeared to be a large number of stab wounds to Lindsay's face and body.
After interviewing people who knew Lindsay, investigators located Squirrel, who was described as a close friend of Lindsay's, according to the affidavit.
Squirrel reportedly told investigators that Rose picked him up in Claremore on the night of Oct. 8 and that they they then picked up Weaver and drove to Lindsay's house.
When they got there, either late Oct. 8 or early Oct. 9, Rose and Weaver told Squirrel to stay in the car because they had to "handle business," according to the affidavit.
Squirrel told investigators he watched from the car as the two men got out of the vehicle and Weaver started to choke Lindsay from behind while Rose started to strike him, the document says.
Rose and Weaver changed clothes before getting back into the vehicle, where they told Squirrel that "if he said anything to anyone, they would kill him and his whole family," the affidavit alleges.
Squirrel told investigators they went to Lindsay's house because Lindsay owed Rose money for "an ounce of 'ICE,'" a common term for methamphetamine, and Rose "intended to get his money," according to the affidavit.
Weaver and Squirrel were booked into the Tulsa County jail on Tuesday and remain there on a hold for the FBI, according to jail records.
The men are charged federally because Lindsay was a citizen of the Cherokee Nation and the slaying took place within the Cherokee Nation reservation.