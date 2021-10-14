Two men charged federally with murder after weekend killing of Native American man west of Turley

Squirrel reportedly told investigators that Rose picked him up in Claremore on the night of Oct. 8 and that they they then picked up Weaver and drove to Lindsay's house.

When they got there, either late Oct. 8 or early Oct. 9, Rose and Weaver told Squirrel to stay in the car because they had to "handle business," according to the affidavit.

Squirrel told investigators he watched from the car as the two men got out of the vehicle and Weaver started to choke Lindsay from behind while Rose started to strike him, the document says.

Rose and Weaver changed clothes before getting back into the vehicle, where they told Squirrel that "if he said anything to anyone, they would kill him and his whole family," the affidavit alleges.

Squirrel told investigators they went to Lindsay's house because Lindsay owed Rose money for "an ounce of 'ICE,'" a common term for methamphetamine, and Rose "intended to get his money," according to the affidavit.

Weaver and Squirrel were booked into the Tulsa County jail on Tuesday and remain there on a hold for the FBI, according to jail records.