Two men arrested forced women into sex trafficking as far as Oregon, Tulsa police say

Tulsa police made their final arrest Friday in a human-trafficking case they say reached as far as Oregon and involved the use of violence to force victim compliance.
Court affidavits allege that Nathaniel DeWayne Washington led a criminal organization that used social media to recruit vulnerable women into prostitution, provided transportation for their commercial sex work and kept all money derived from the appointments, and that he and Christopher Reshard Dalton used violence and the threat of violence as a means of control over their victims.
Investigators with the Tulsa Police Department's Human Trafficking & Vice Unit were first clued into Washington's activities in 2019, when an undercover member of their unit was recruited via Facebook to be an escort, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The messaging promised travel and equally-divided profits and indicated that provisions and protection would be provided, the affidavit states.
In 2021, two victims told police their experience with Washington and Dalton was different.
One told police she traveled out-of-state twice with Washington to Louisiana and Iowa and that he forced her to work as a prostitute throughout the trips to "pay her way." He kept any money she earned and controlled her drug supply, and he beat her severely if she withheld any of her earnings or threatened her with violence if he suspected that she had, she said.
Despite his repeated attempts to recruit her further, she stopped working for him due to his violence, she told officers.
Another woman told police Washington, whom she had known for longer than a decade, had offered to get her away from a troubled life in Louisiana and provide her with stability.
Police allege in the affidavit that Washington sent Dalton to pick up the woman and bring her to Tulsa and that on the way back, Dalton told her "she was going to be Washington's 'ho,'" the affidavit states.
When she told him she would not, she said Dalton beat her with a pistol. Her injuries were still evident when officers interviewed her, an investigator wrote in the affidavit.
Once in Tulsa, she said, Washington put her up in a motel room near Admiral Place and Memorial Drive and told her to start walking to and from the corner store, where he said "trucks would pick her up and she was to charge $40-$50 for commercial sex acts and give the money to him."
She said she refused, and Washington told the motel staff to evict her and refused the woman's requests to take her back to Louisiana or to a shelter. According to the affidavit, he also lamented that "she had been in Tulsa for three days and hadn't made him one dollar."
When investigators arrived at the motel, the owner told them Washington had been banned from the property that morning as he was "trying to use the staff as his personal security." With the owner's permission, investigators reviewed the motel's registry and found that Washington had rented a room 64 times in a span of 90 days, the affidavit states.
Staff members told police Washington had put up multiple women in his "usual room" there and had moved others among other motels.
Thus far, police have identified four adult victims Washington is alleged to have trafficked — at least three of whom were trafficked across state lines to Louisiana and Oregon — and further investigation indicates that the criminal organization could have been operating in six states, the affidavit states.
Both Washington and Dalton have ties to Louisiana, but the two were most recently living in east Tulsa.
Police arrested Washington, 33, on the night of Jan. 19, and Dalton, 40, on Friday morning.
Both remained in the Tulsa County jail Monday with bail set at $500,000 on charges of human trafficking, kidnapping, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and possessing a firearm after a felony conviction.
Washington was arraigned Wednesday after attaining counsel and entered a plea of not guilty. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for mid-February. Dalton is expected in court in early February, according to jail records.