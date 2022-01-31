Two men arrested forced women into sex trafficking as far as Oregon, Tulsa police say

Despite his repeated attempts to recruit her further, she stopped working for him due to his violence, she told officers.

Another woman told police Washington, whom she had known for longer than a decade, had offered to get her away from a troubled life in Louisiana and provide her with stability.

Police allege in the affidavit that Washington sent Dalton to pick up the woman and bring her to Tulsa and that on the way back, Dalton told her "she was going to be Washington's 'ho,'" the affidavit states.

When she told him she would not, she said Dalton beat her with a pistol. Her injuries were still evident when officers interviewed her, an investigator wrote in the affidavit.

Once in Tulsa, she said, Washington put her up in a motel room near Admiral Place and Memorial Drive and told her to start walking to and from the corner store, where he said "trucks would pick her up and she was to charge $40-$50 for commercial sex acts and give the money to him."