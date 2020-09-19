Two killed, one injured in separate overnight shootings

Two people were killed and another was injured in two overnight shootings Saturday, Tulsa police reported.
The fatal shootings occurred within 20 minutes of each other and barely a mile apart, but detectives say they're unrelated.
The first was reported as stabbing at the Edenwood Apartments, 2181 N. Hartford Ave., at 3:59 a.m., but when officers arrived, they found Darius Kirkland, 23, fatally shot once in a back bedroom and another man suffering a gunshot wound to his arm.
The second man was hospitalized for his injury, and detectives learned he was the intended target of a botched robbery that Kirkland and a woman, Adalis Nears, attempted to commit, according to an arrest and booking report.
Kirkland was reportedly "acting too intoxicated" to commit the robbery and flailing his gun about, and Nears, who was also armed, "decided to shoot Kirkland," striking him in the back, the report states.
As of Saturday afternoon, neither firearm had been recovered.
In an interview with detectives during which she reportedly broke out the window to the interview room with her hand, Nears "indicated" that she shot Kirkland, according to the report. Another witness who was present during the shooting reportedly told detectives the same.
Nears, 20, was booked on complaints of felony first-degree murder and injuring a public building. She's held in the Tulsa County jail without bond.
The second fatal shooting in the area was reported 20 minutes after the first.
Officers found De'Leigha Taylor, 25, dead of a gunshot wound to her upper torso at the Bradford Apartments, 547 E. 32nd St. North, according to a news release. She was two days from her 26th birthday.
Detectives continued to seek her shooter 12 hours later and anticipated an arrest.
Both investigations are ongoing.
Kirkland and Taylor are the city's 59th and 60th homicide victims this year, respectively. Sixty-two people were killed in the city in 2019.
