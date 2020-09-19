Two killed, one injured in separate overnight shootings

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two people were killed and another was injured in two overnight shootings Saturday, Tulsa police reported.

The fatal shootings occurred within 20 minutes of each other and barely a mile apart, but detectives say they're unrelated.

The first was reported as stabbing at the Edenwood Apartments, 2181 N. Hartford Ave., at 3:59 a.m., but when officers arrived, they found Darius Kirkland, 23, fatally shot once in a back bedroom and another man suffering a gunshot wound to his arm.

The second man was hospitalized for his injury, and detectives learned he was the intended target of a botched robbery that Kirkland and a woman, Adalis Nears, attempted to commit, according to an arrest and booking report.

Kirkland was reportedly "acting too intoxicated" to commit the robbery and flailing his gun about, and Nears, who was also armed, "decided to shoot Kirkland," striking him in the back, the report states.

As of Saturday afternoon, neither firearm had been recovered.