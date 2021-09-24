 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two killed in two north Tulsa shootings Thursday night
0 Comments

Two killed in two north Tulsa shootings Thursday night

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Shootings.JPG

Two people were shot and killed within six hours and mere miles of each other in north Tulsa Thursday night. Police are investigating the homicides. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. 

 Google Earth

Two people were killed in two shootings in north Tulsa on Thursday night within a span of six hours.  

The slayings were just two miles apart, with the first at Town Square Apartments, 1607 E. Young Place, about 5 p.m. 

Officers responding to a report of shots fired found a man, who was later identified as Markeon Harley, lying with a gunshot wound to his head in a breezeway, Tulsa Police wrote in a social media post.

Harley, 28, died at a hospital, becoming the third person to be slain at the complex this year, according to Tulsa World records. 

The second shooting call came just before 11 p.m. in the 2100 block of East Newton Place. Responding officers found a gunshot victim inside a residence there. 

"The victim appeared to have been shot multiple times," TPD Lt. James Stump wrote in a news release. "Officers attempted life saving measures while waiting for EMSA and TFD to arrive." 

Emergency medical personnel took over care for the victim before pronouncing him or her deceased. That victim has not yet been identified. 

Police have not said whether the shootings are connected, but investigators are asking anyone with information in the homicides to come forward. Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of those committing crimes.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

French woman flies with geese over the Alps

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two men charged in Broken Arrow double homicide
Crime News

Two men charged in Broken Arrow double homicide

  • Updated

Denim Lee Blount, 19, and Hunter Isiah Hobbs, 20, were charged in connection with the May shooting of a man who refused to give up his vehicle to car jackers have now been charged with felony murder linked to a Broken Arrow double homicide.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News