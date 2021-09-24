Two killed in two north Tulsa shootings Thursday night

Two people were killed in two shootings in north Tulsa on Thursday night within a span of six hours.

The slayings were just two miles apart, with the first at Town Square Apartments, 1607 E. Young Place, about 5 p.m.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired found a man, who was later identified as Markeon Harley, lying with a gunshot wound to his head in a breezeway, Tulsa Police wrote in a social media post.

Harley, 28, died at a hospital, becoming the third person to be slain at the complex this year, according to Tulsa World records.

The second shooting call came just before 11 p.m. in the 2100 block of East Newton Place. Responding officers found a gunshot victim inside a residence there.

"The victim appeared to have been shot multiple times," TPD Lt. James Stump wrote in a news release. "Officers attempted life saving measures while waiting for EMSA and TFD to arrive."