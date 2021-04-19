Two juveniles injured in shooting along west Tulsa interstate

Two juveniles were taken to a local hospital in stable condition Monday after a shooting along a west Tulsa interstate.

The victims were two of four juveniles in a stolen car traveling north on U.S. 75 when they were fired upon about 1:55 p.m., Tulsa Police Sgt. Dan Fuller said.

The struck vehicle skidded to a stop against the highway's center median and the juveniles either walked or caught a ride to doctor's office near Southwest Boulevard and 23rd Street, Fuller said.

Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Investigators had the inside lane of the roadway blocked for about two hours while they processed the scene.

Police don't yet have suspect information to release.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.

