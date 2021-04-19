Two juveniles injured in shooting along west Tulsa highway

Two youths were taken to a hospital after a shooting along a west Tulsa highway Monday.

The victims were two of four juveniles in a stolen car that was headed north on U.S. 75 when it was fired upon about 1:55 p.m., Tulsa Police Sgt. Dan Fuller said.

The struck vehicle skidded to a stop against the highway's median divider, and the juveniles either walked or caught a ride to a doctor's office near 23rd Street and Southwest Boulevard, Fuller said.

Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Investigators had the inside lane of the roadway blocked for about two hours while they processed the scene.

Police didn't have suspect information to release later Monday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.

