Two injured in Friday night shooting at Tulsa park, police say
Two people were injured after they were reportedly shot while inside a vehicle at an area park Friday night, police said.

The shooting happened about 11:44 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Mingo Road, according to a police report.

The victims, who have not been identified, told officers that they were sitting in a vehicle when someone shot them, the report said.

They were both transported by EMSA to a local hospital with injuries that are not considered life threatening.

Investigators indicated that detectives were following up on information regarding possible suspects involved.

Breaking News