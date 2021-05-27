 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two, including hospital employee, shot at Hillcrest Hospital emergency entrance
0 comments

Two, including hospital employee, shot at Hillcrest Hospital emergency entrance

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Two people were shot at the Hillcrest Hospital emergency room entrance, 1120 S. Utica Ave., on Thursday evening.

A police officer at the scene confirmed that one of the people is a hospital employee. Information about the people's conditions has not yet been released.

The shooting occurred about 8:30 p.m.

Police are still working to determine what happened. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheriff: gunman in Calif. appeared to target victims

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News