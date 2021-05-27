Two, including hospital employee, shot at Hillcrest Hospital emergency entrance

Two people were shot at the Hillcrest Hospital emergency room entrance, 1120 S. Utica Ave., on Thursday evening.
A police officer at the scene confirmed that one of the people is a hospital employee. Information about the people's conditions has not yet been released.
The shooting occurred about 8:30 p.m.
Police are still working to determine what happened. More information will be posted as it becomes available.
Jacob Factor
Breaking News Reporter
A lifelong Tulsa resident, I have worked around Oklahoma covering sports and news. I joined the Tulsa World in 2021 to cover breaking news.
