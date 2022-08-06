Two identified in murder-suicide in Bixby shopping center parking lot

Bixby police have identified the two people involved in a murder-suicide at a Bixby shopping center Friday night.

Jin Yu Wang, a Bixby resident and owner of a local spa, was leaving a business located near 131st Street and Memorial Drive around 8:30 p.m. with an acquaintance when Rocchio Vincenzo drove up in a vehicle, blocking the pair from leaving.

Police say Yu Wang and Vincenzo had a prior relationship.

Surveillance footage from a nearby security camera showed Yu Wang getting out of her vehicle and getting into an argument with Vincenzo. During the argument, Vincenzo produced a weapon and shot Yu Wang. Vincenzo then turned the gun on himself and fired. Both were dead at the scene.

Bixby Police Department is conducting an investigation and being assisted by OSBI crime scene technicians.

The case is pending the results of crime scene processing, but it will be classified as a murder-suicide resulting from a domestic altercation, police said.