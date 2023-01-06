 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two gunshot victims identified after grisly discovery Thursday night near Turley

  Updated
Local law enforcement officials have identified two bodies discovered Thursday night at a north Tulsa residence near Turley.

Tiffany Dawn (Sheets) Culkins, 39, and Harry Leroy McElfresh, 52, were found dead around 9 p.m. Thursday with visible gunshot wounds on the floor of a storage shed behind a trailer home in the 3400 block of 66th Street North, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.

Spokeswoman Casey Roebuck said McElfresh was the owner of the property and landlord to Culkins, who lived with her family in the rented trailer home.

Investigators are treating the fatal shootings as homicides, but the state Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause and manner of both deaths.

"While investigators have solids leads in this investigation, no suspect information is available at this time," a written statement says.

Anyone with information about the deaths is asked to call the TCSO Tipline at 918-596-8836.

