Two found dead in Broken Arrow park
  • Updated
Two people were found dead with apparent trauma in a Broken Arrow park early Thursday morning.

 KELSY SCHLOTTHAUER, Tulsa World

Video from May 13, 2021. A passerby called in about 3:45 a.m. to report a body lying in a parking lot at Haikey Creek Park, Ofc. Chris Walker said.

BROKEN ARROW — Two people were found dead with apparent trauma in a Broken Arrow park early Thursday.

A passerby called in about 3:45 a.m. to report a body lying in a parking lot at Haikey Creek Park, Broken Arrow Police Officer Chris Walker said. Responding officers found two bodies.

Garnett Road is closed between 111th and 121st as police process the scene.

Walker couldn’t speculate as to where or how the two were killed, but he said there were no vehicles in the parking lot when police arrived.

Anyone with information about the killings is asked to call the department’s nonemergency number, 918-259-8400.

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Breaking News