Two female firefighters file sex-discrimination lawsuit against city of Tulsa after being denied promotions

The city of Tulsa discriminated against two female firefighters seeking recent promotions and retaliated against them after they complained, they allege in a lawsuit filed Thursday in Tulsa federal court.

Greta J. Hurt and Julie D. Lynn, both ranking officers in the Fire Department with 24 years of experience, claim that they were passed over for recent promotions in favor of lesser-qualified male applicants by Tulsa Fire Department officials.

Hurt, citing a toxic work culture and a consistent pattern of harassment for speaking out, said in a statement that she was resigning from the Fire Department effective Sunday. Both Hurt and Lynn were hired as Tulsa firefighters in 1998.

Hurt is chief of health and safety at the Tulsa Fire Department, while Lynn is a district chief.

Hurt, in her statement, said the stress of being repeatedly passed over for executive-level promotions and being shunned for challenging the status quo has been extremely difficult.

“I have never wanted anything handed to me, and I have earned every promotion and position I ever received and wouldn’t want it any other way,” Hurt said. “This unfortunate situation in which I was passed over for lesser qualified and experienced men has left me dumbfounded, discouraged and angry.”

Both Hurt and Lynn claim they applied for the position of Deputy Chief of Field Operations in 2020, with Lynn later pulling her application after being pressured by others.

Hurt claimed in her lawsuit that she complained to city of Tulsa Human Resources officials after she was passed over for promotion in favor of a lesser-qualified male applicant.

After filing the complaint, Hurt was transferred from her position as administrative chief to chief of health and safety, “perceived to be a position of less significance within TFD” with her office physically relocated to a site the farthest away from the fire chief and executive staff, according to the lawsuit.

In August, Hurt and Lynn claim in their lawsuit that Fire Department officials hired two lesser-qualified male firefighters to fill two assistant chief positions.

“When I decided to be a leader in the fire department, I went all in,” Lynn said in the lawsuit. “I’ve served on committees, attended state functions, and regularly trained at the National Fire Academy for weeks at a time, often on my personal time, away from my husband and children.

“I’ve dedicated my life to this department and worked hard to advance my career, only to watch less-qualified men promoted over me time and again, while I’ve been ostracized for daring to want more.”

The two seek unspecified lost wages and retirement benefits, compensatory damages for their pain and suffering, an order requiring the city of Tulsa to develop measures to prevent discrimination and retaliation and, in the case of Lynn, that she be promoted to assistant chief the next time a position becomes available.

A spokeswoman for the city of Tulsa told the Tulsa World that the city does not comment on pending litigation.

The city of Tulsa Fire Department employs 31 female firefighters out of its force of about 712, according to a February city payroll report.

Editor's note: This story was updated after press time to include the city's statement that it does not comment on pending litigation.